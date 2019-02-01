Home décor superstore opens its doors in Lake in the Hills

At Home, a Texas-based home décor chain, opened its newest store Friday at 101 Randall Road after the completion of an estimated 12,000-square-foot expansion of the vacant site.

Lake in the Hills Village President Russ Ruzanski said he is pleased to have a business that will bring in new revenue and provide a number of local jobs.

“It's really a win-win situation,” Ruzanski said. “I look forward to many years of doing good business with them.”

At Home is leasing the building from U-Haul International, which bought the shopping center housing the former Dominick's store for $5.05 million – after the bid opened at $1.2 million – in March.

Partial demolition of the building, which has been vacant since 2014, began last fall. During its vacancy, the property had a leasehold from the shopping center’s owner, LNR Property, and Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, which prevented another business from renting the property without the grocery chain's approval.

The now 83,835-square-foot superstore will offer more than 50,000 home décor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, according to a news release from At Home.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our fifth store in the Chicago market," Chairman and CEO Lee Bird said in the release. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

The Lake in the Hills location is the sixth store in Illinois.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” Lake in the Hills At Home store director Briana Barbosa said in the release. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget.”

An open house is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 16.

The event will include gift card giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks. The membership program offers a number of incentives, such as coupons for 10 percent off, an annual birthday bonus offer, receipt-free returns, first notice of new products and sales and decorating tips and tricks.

For information, visit www.athome.com.