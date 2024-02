Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for December. The sixth-grade students are Taylor Zemanek, Landin Jordan, Eleanor Ferguson and Arianna Harrison. The seventh-grade students are Cayden Larson, Carly Patton, Makena Ndicu and Cameren Reynolds. The eighth-grade students are Macy Berntsen, Hannah Sharp, Cassandra Chamoun and Tryggve Vilaseca. (Photo provided)