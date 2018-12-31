Crystal Lake South grad Dennis Gardeck scores 1st TD as pro

Arizona linebacker Dennis Gardeck earned a reputation for his high motor and ability to make things happen on special teams.

Gardeck, a 2013 Crystal Lake South graduate, finished his rookie NFL season with a bang Sunday, blocking a punt and scoring his first professional touchdown in the Cardinals’ 27-24 loss to Seattle.

Although the Cardinals finished 3-13, they took the NFC playoff-bound Seahawks to the limit before falling short, and Gardeck was a key reason why.

In the second quarter, he deflected Michael Dickson’s punt from the Seattle 6-yard line. The ball went 21 yards and set up the Cardinals for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Arizona defensive end Cameron Malveaux burst through the middle of the line and blocked Dickson’s punt. Malveaux almost recovered the ball, then Cardinals linebacker Zeke Turner appeared to fall on it in the end zone.

But in a scramble, it was knocked loose, and Gardeck fell on it 2 yards before it rolled out of bounds.

Gardeck and McHenry East graduate Robert Tonyan, a tight end with the Green Bay Packers, both scored touchdowns in their rookie seasons this year. Both were undrafted free agents who stuck with their teams out of training camp and mainly contributed on special teams.

Tonyan caught a long touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the season for his first professional score.