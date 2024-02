Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for November. The sixth-grade students are Julia Parks, Michael Kuropas, Anna Beetz and Carter McCormick. The seventh-grade students are Grace Lichthardt, Hank Ross, Addison Perry and Jordyn Tilstra. The eighth-grade students are Tia Durst, Evan Borowicz, Elizabeth Kleckner and Sabrina Ezell. (Photo provided)