Football: Cary-Grove grad Pennington transferring from Arkansas

One of the most accomplished football players in McHenry County history is switching colleges.

Tyler Pennington, a 2017 Cary-Grove graduate who walked on at Arkansas, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will leave the school and search for another place to play football.

Pennington (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) wanted to try to play at the highest college level, but did not have scholarship offers from large schools. He walked on at Arkansas while former Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema was in charge, but Bielema and his staff were fired after the 2017 season.

Pennington will have three years of eligibility remaining. He said his father, Doug Pennington, called the NCAA and they believe he will become eligible immediately because he has not played.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” Tyler Pennington said. “With Coach Bielema’s staff, I thought I did a really good job, made some headway with them. I was moving in the right direction. They were let go and they brought in the new staff (under coach Chad Morris), and I just didn’t feel like I really fit in and mesh as well, didn’t feel like I had much of an opportunity. I kind of figured I had to find somewhere else.”

A little after noon Sunday, Pennington tweeted: “When one door closes, another one opens! Excited for what’s to come!

“After a lot of thoughts and prayers, I have decided it is in my best interest to part ways from the University of Arkansas. I will continue to pursue my passion of playing at another university. I have met some incredible people here at Fayetteville and have loved everything about the town! Arkansas will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to cheer on my Hog brothers! I’d like to thank the U of A coaches and my teammates for always supporting me. This was a very tough decision but I could not be more excited for my future!!”

Pennington was a four-year starter and is C-G’s career rushing leader with 5,161 yards. He also was a standout in baseball and was selected as the Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Pennington’s rushing total puts him in the IHSA’s all-time top 20, and his 84 rushing touchdowns is tied for 10th on the career list.

Pennington notified the school Friday of his plans and now will be put on an NCAA transfer portal, at which point other coaches can start talking to him about coming to their schools. He has a list of schools targeted, but did not want to name them at this point.

“It would be a mix of bigger and smaller,” he said. “A few Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, things like that, but closer to home.”

Pennington is listed at linebacker for Arkansas, the position where most college coaches projected him, but his offensive experience gives him versatility.

“I will just try to help the team wherever I can find the best opportunity,” he said.

Pennington is the same weight as he was in high school, but said his body-fat percentage is lower and he is in better shape after two seasons with the Razorbacks. By transferring in January, it will allow him to become acclimated with his new team in spring practices.

“I would like to play; that was a big reason,” Pennington said. “I didn’t feel like I had much of an opportunity to get playing time here.”