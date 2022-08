The DeKalb Daily Chronicle sports department is looking for freelance sports writers to help in coverage of local athletics with a focus on the high school level.

Interested candidates should have a passion for writing and for sports, as well as reliable transportation. Candidates should also have a firm grasp of grammar and writing skills. We are always willing to train.

If interested, please contact sports editor Eddie Carifio at ecarifio@shawmedia.com or at 815-526-4563.