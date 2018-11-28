December 19, 2023
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

High school sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Woodstock North logo

Woodstock North logo

Woodstock North’s Abby Hartmann scored 20 points for the Thunder in a nonconference win, 68-46, over Genoa-Kingston on Wednesday in Genoa. Hartmann made eight field goals, including two 3s, and shot 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Katelynn Ward contributed nine points and Taylor Prerost scored eight for North (3-3).

Richmond-Burton 54, Rockford Christian 31: At Richmond, Peyton Bannon led the Rockets with 21 points in a nonconference win. Kayly Hogan scored nine and Maddy Johnson added eight for R-B (2-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant 54, Crystal Lake South 48: At Fox Lake, Grant handed the Gators their first loss of the season. Matt Reall led South (4-1) with 18 points, while Ben Geske scored 12. Reall scored seven field goals, including one three.

Jacobs 70, David Speer Academy 28: At Algonquin, Jacobs (3-2) won its home opener handily.

Stevenson 56, Crystal Lake Central 39: At Lincolnshire, the Tigers (1-4) lost in nonconference action. Stevenson head coach Pat Ambrose picked up his 400th win.

Wauconda 58, Woodstock 57: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks dropped a close one, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Marian Central 41, McHenry 32: At McHenry, in nonconference action, Marian (1-3) earned its first victory. McHenry dropped to 0-5.

WRESTLING

Prairie Ridge 47, Marengo 30: At Crystal Lake, five Wolves recorded pins in a dual match win over Marengo.

Prairie Ridge's Jack Stone pinned Anthony Greco at 132. Tommy Evans (170) pinned Sebastian Palka, Kyle Koelblinger (182) recorded a pin vs. Michael Macias, Calvin Pesina (195) defeated Dan Chicoine via pin and Matt Loucks (220) pinned Landon Oine.

At 138, Prairie Ridge’s Trey Piotrowski defeated Jake Doyle, 8-4. The Wolves' Drake Regenhardt won his match over Stan Dawiec by technical fall.

For Marengo, Cameron Miller (145) pinned Matt Sinchak.

Prairie Ridge 40, Woodstock North 39: At Crystal Lake, three pins propelled Prairie Ridge past Woodstock North after each team forfeited a number of matches.

Prairie Ridge’s Stone (132) pinned Samuel Hugger, Regenhardt (160) pinned Mason Riley and Pesina (195) pinned Marcus Baker-Bedford.

North’s Carter Miller (120) pinned Edwin Ferree, while Henry Goetz (145) pinned Sinchak. North received a win by decision from Jack Foster (113) over Sam Ilkow, 6-4.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,168, Marengo 1,924: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Huntley’s Abby Matula bowled a 475 series to lead the Red Raiders to a victory. Matula recorded the day’s best game with a 179.

Huntley’s Mary Boffa bowled a 443 series, Gen Porsche rolled a 437 and Jen Spielman bowled a 416.

BOYS BOWLING

Johnsburg 3,162, Woodstock 2,743: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Johnsburg’s Cody Onopa bowled a 626 series to lead the Skyhawks past Woodstock. Onopa had games of 233, 224 and 169.

Teammate Mike Brengman bowled a 587 series, Tony Murtaugh rolled a 580, Noah Clements bowled a 521, Cade Wizceb added a 480 and Evan Halverson rounded out the six-man team score with a 368.

For Woodstock, Brandon Dodaro had the day’s best series with a 641, including games of 232, 203 and 206. Mason Hurless bowled a 526 series, David Kruse added a 499, Brendan Matthes recorded a 424, Seth Rowe had a 344 and Jacob Piquette rolled a 309.

HOCKEY

Crystal Lake South 8, Warren 3: At Gurnee, Evan Jewson scored twice for the Gators in a win over Warren. Midas Bacidore, Bryce Sturm, Danny LaRue, AJ Fattori and Dominick Tanzillo all scored goals for South.

Goalie Hunter Schmidt made 35 saves.

Jacobs PrepsMarian Central PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsMcHenry PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsWoodstock North PrepsHuntley PrepsMarengo PrepsJohnsburg PrepsWoodstock PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsGenoa-Kingston Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois