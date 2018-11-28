High school sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

Woodstock North’s Abby Hartmann scored 20 points for the Thunder in a nonconference win, 68-46, over Genoa-Kingston on Wednesday in Genoa. Hartmann made eight field goals, including two 3s, and shot 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Katelynn Ward contributed nine points and Taylor Prerost scored eight for North (3-3).

Richmond-Burton 54, Rockford Christian 31: At Richmond, Peyton Bannon led the Rockets with 21 points in a nonconference win. Kayly Hogan scored nine and Maddy Johnson added eight for R-B (2-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant 54, Crystal Lake South 48: At Fox Lake, Grant handed the Gators their first loss of the season. Matt Reall led South (4-1) with 18 points, while Ben Geske scored 12. Reall scored seven field goals, including one three.

Jacobs 70, David Speer Academy 28: At Algonquin, Jacobs (3-2) won its home opener handily.

Stevenson 56, Crystal Lake Central 39: At Lincolnshire, the Tigers (1-4) lost in nonconference action. Stevenson head coach Pat Ambrose picked up his 400th win.

Wauconda 58, Woodstock 57: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks dropped a close one, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Marian Central 41, McHenry 32: At McHenry, in nonconference action, Marian (1-3) earned its first victory. McHenry dropped to 0-5.

WRESTLING

Prairie Ridge 47, Marengo 30: At Crystal Lake, five Wolves recorded pins in a dual match win over Marengo.

Prairie Ridge's Jack Stone pinned Anthony Greco at 132. Tommy Evans (170) pinned Sebastian Palka, Kyle Koelblinger (182) recorded a pin vs. Michael Macias, Calvin Pesina (195) defeated Dan Chicoine via pin and Matt Loucks (220) pinned Landon Oine.

At 138, Prairie Ridge’s Trey Piotrowski defeated Jake Doyle, 8-4. The Wolves' Drake Regenhardt won his match over Stan Dawiec by technical fall.

For Marengo, Cameron Miller (145) pinned Matt Sinchak.

Prairie Ridge 40, Woodstock North 39: At Crystal Lake, three pins propelled Prairie Ridge past Woodstock North after each team forfeited a number of matches.

Prairie Ridge’s Stone (132) pinned Samuel Hugger, Regenhardt (160) pinned Mason Riley and Pesina (195) pinned Marcus Baker-Bedford.

North’s Carter Miller (120) pinned Edwin Ferree, while Henry Goetz (145) pinned Sinchak. North received a win by decision from Jack Foster (113) over Sam Ilkow, 6-4.

GIRLS BOWLING

Huntley 2,168, Marengo 1,924: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Huntley’s Abby Matula bowled a 475 series to lead the Red Raiders to a victory. Matula recorded the day’s best game with a 179.

Huntley’s Mary Boffa bowled a 443 series, Gen Porsche rolled a 437 and Jen Spielman bowled a 416.

BOYS BOWLING

Johnsburg 3,162, Woodstock 2,743: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Johnsburg’s Cody Onopa bowled a 626 series to lead the Skyhawks past Woodstock. Onopa had games of 233, 224 and 169.

Teammate Mike Brengman bowled a 587 series, Tony Murtaugh rolled a 580, Noah Clements bowled a 521, Cade Wizceb added a 480 and Evan Halverson rounded out the six-man team score with a 368.

For Woodstock, Brandon Dodaro had the day’s best series with a 641, including games of 232, 203 and 206. Mason Hurless bowled a 526 series, David Kruse added a 499, Brendan Matthes recorded a 424, Seth Rowe had a 344 and Jacob Piquette rolled a 309.

HOCKEY

Crystal Lake South 8, Warren 3: At Gurnee, Evan Jewson scored twice for the Gators in a win over Warren. Midas Bacidore, Bryce Sturm, Danny LaRue, AJ Fattori and Dominick Tanzillo all scored goals for South.

Goalie Hunter Schmidt made 35 saves.