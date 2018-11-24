High school football notes: Cary-Grove doesn’t take lead for granted against Crete-Monee

CHAMPAIGN – Everything was going Cary-Grove’s way after its huge drive that took up most of the third quarter and gave the Trojans a 15-point lead.

That did not mean Trojans coach Brad Seaburg felt the least bit comfortable. Not with Crete-Monee’s recent history.

C-G knew too well what the Warriors had done against their previous three opponents – Chatham Glenwood, Washington and Richards. They came from behind in the fourth quarter to win each of those games.

The Trojans stopped that streak with a 35-13 victory Saturday in the Class 6A state championship game at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve seen them come back time and time again in the playoffs,” Seaburg said. “We were never comfortable. That was our thing on the sideline, ‘It is not over until it is :00 on the clock at the end there.’ They came back against all these teams in the playoffs. Our guys were on high alert that anything could happen.”

C-G was a little more at ease a few minutes later. The Trojans got a defensive stop and another time-consuming drive for their fifth touchdown.

FVC repeat: C-G’s title was the third in a row for the Fox Valley Conference, following Prairie Ridge’s back-to-back 6A titles the previous two years.

It also marks seven state football titles in FVC history. Woodstock (4A in 1983; 5A in 1997), C-G (6A in 2009) and Prairie Ridge (6A in 2011) are the other four.

Caught a break: C-G got some help on its second series with an inadvertent referee’s whistle on a play that looked as if Crete-Monee recovered a fumble. Running back Zach Perrone was near the sideline when the ball was knocked loose. With the whistle, however, the play was nullified. C-G scored its first touchdown three plays later.

Big plays: Perrone figured heavily into two plays in the second quarter. He caught a 10-yard scoring pass from quarterback Ben McDonald and later carried for 8 yards to the 1, setting up a McDonald touchdown run.

Seaburg said Perrone was the third option on the touchdown reception, which was designed as a pass to Quinn Priester or a run by McDonald.

“I saw them covering Quinn and thought it would just be a jump ball,” McDonald said. “I saw Zach sitting there wide open in the back of the end zone.”

Morning jitters: McDonald and running back-defensive back Danny Daigle awoke in their hotel room Saturday morning and didn’t have to say a word.

“We woke up, and it was just deep breath after deep breath,” Daigle said. “We really didn’t say anything to each other. I was thinking about the game the entire night, visualizing what was going to happen.”

Lineman Addison West, meanwhile, didn’t sleep much at all.

“Right now, I’m just really tired,” West said after the game Saturday.

West missed practice Wednesday with food poisoning. He pushed through it the rest of the week.

The Trojans spent Friday night at a hotel in Bloomington.

“This whole week was magical,” West said. “I really had a great time. Yesterday we hung out, practiced. It was so much fun. I wish we could do it again.”

Comeback Crete: Crete-Monee made a living out of late comebacks in the postseason. Most notably, the Warriors erased a 12-point deficit in 2:01 in a semifinal win over Richards.

There was no such comeback Saturday against C-G. But Crete-Monee coach John Konecki was proud of his team, which started the season 0-3 after losses to Lincoln-Way East, Brother Rice and Morris.

“We ripped off 10 straight [wins],” Konecki said. “As a coach, I challenged these guys, and they took on the challenge. I’m beyond proud of their efforts.”