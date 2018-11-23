Grundy County police blotter: November 26, 2018

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on Nov. 7, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• Agustin Carlos, 46, of Morris was indicted in four counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, all Class 4 felonies; and for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• John Collins, 53, of Minooka was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Dane Donegan, 24, of South Wilmington was indicted for the unlawful possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Justin Hill, 29, of Morris was indicted for aggravated fleeing or trying to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Elizabeth Jurgerson, 19, of Elwood was indicted for the unlawful possession of amphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

• Gilbert Liske, 54, of Minooka was indicted for the unlawful possession of Illinois vehicle registration and/or license plates, a Class 4 felony.

• Willie Luckey, 55, of Joliet was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Skyler Roudis, 24, of Morris was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

• Mariel Yonely, 24, of Gardner was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a Class 4 felony.

Morris

Patricia Conley, 44, of Naperville was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the 300 block of U.S. 6, according to Morris police.

Amanda M. Smith, 25, of Braidwood was charged with obstructing a peace officer, driving while license suspended, operating vehicle with suspsneded registration and unlawful use of license at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Prairie Rose Drive, according to Morris police.