May 07, 2024
News - Grundy County
Grundy County police blotter: November 26, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced on Nov. 7, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• Agustin Carlos, 46, of Morris was indicted in four counts for aggravated driving while under the influence, all Class 4 felonies; and for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• John Collins, 53, of Minooka was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Dane Donegan, 24, of South Wilmington was indicted for the unlawful possession of hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony.

• Justin Hill, 29, of Morris was indicted for aggravated fleeing or trying to elude a peace officer, a Class 4 felony.

• Elizabeth Jurgerson, 19, of Elwood was indicted for the unlawful possession of amphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

• Gilbert Liske, 54, of Minooka was indicted for the unlawful possession of Illinois vehicle registration and/or license plates, a Class 4 felony.

• Willie Luckey, 55, of Joliet was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Skyler Roudis, 24, of Morris was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony.

• Mariel Yonely, 24, of Gardner was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a Class 4 felony.

Morris

Patricia Conley, 44, of Naperville was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the 300 block of U.S. 6, according to Morris police.

Amanda M. Smith, 25, of Braidwood was charged with obstructing a peace officer, driving while license suspended, operating vehicle with suspsneded registration and unlawful use of license at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Prairie Rose Drive, according to Morris police.

Grundy County
