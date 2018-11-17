High school football: Daigle’s heads-up play keeps title hopes alive for Cary-Grove

NILES – Cary-Grove’s Danny Daigle noticed the tight end split out and knew Niles Notre Dame had something up its sleeve.

The Dons had been using star running back Ty Gavin in the Wildcat throughout Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinal, but Daigle wasn’t worried about the run this time.

The tight end had tipped Daigle off, and then Gavin confirmed Daigle’s suspicion.

“We were just doing our normal defense, and I read that it was going to be a jump pass by the way [Gavin] had the ball and the way he was setting up,” Daigle said. “I just read it all the way and jumped that ball.”

Daigle came down with the interception in the end zone, halting Notre Dame’s drive and keeping the Trojans within one with 3:45 left in the game.

Cary-Grove (13-0) then marched 80 yards on 11 plays with Daigle capping the drive with the game-winning touchdown to send the Trojans to next Saturday’s Class 6A state championship game in Champaign with a 28-21 victory.

Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said the Trojans had not seen Notre Dame run the pass play on film. He was happy Daigle’s instincts kicked in.

“It’s not surprising,” Seaburg said. “You’ve seen what Danny can do out here. He’s a phenomenal football player. I don’t know how he’s walking. He was all over the place.”

Notre Dame (10-3) had been on the verge of extending its 21-20 lead. The Dons took more than eight minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with Gavin and fellow running back Julian Schurr consistently putting their offense in manageable down-and-distance situations.

But then a low snap finally forced Notre Dame into a passing situation, and even after coming out in a run formation, Daigle was ready for the pass.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how he did it,” Cary-Grove defensive lineman Addison West said. “I was pass rushing, and I saw the ball get thrown. I turned around and I saw Danny. He always makes key plays. He picked it off and I was so excited.”