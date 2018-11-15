High school football: Richmond-Burton gets shot at mighty IC Catholic

Challenges don’t come much tougher than what faces Richmond-Burton in its Class 4A playoff semifinal.

IC Catholic, the winner of the past two Class 3A state titles, is an offensive machine that averages 44.3 points a game with a running back, Kyle Franklin, poised to pass 2,000 rushing yards for the season.

Even after being pushed to Class 4A by the IHSA’s success factor, the Knights have been favored all season to win another state championship.

But R-B’s strength is its defense. The No. 3-seeded Rockets (11-1) hope the unit that has allowed only 88 points this season can deliver again when they face the top-seeded Knights (12-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Plunkett Athletic Stadium in Elmhurst. The winner advances to meet the winner between Rochester (11-1) and Kankakee Bishop McNamara (11-1) in the 7 p.m. championship game Nov. 23 at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

“I keep telling our kids we have a great opportunity,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. “We’re good, too. We’ll take our shot. We have to adjust to the speed. I think our defense will present some challenges for them. We have to swarm. We have to be right on our reads all day.”

The Rockets have allowed 14 total points in three playoff games. They have given up more than 14 in a game only once all season and held nine opponents to single digits, but they realize this opponent is vastly different.

“It’s going to be exciting,” defensive back Payton Minzey said. “Our defense has done really well, so going against a powerful offense like they have is going to be a really fun test for us.”

Franklin had a career game against Marengo last week in IC Catholic’s 49-27 quarterfinal win. The sophomore rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns, pushing his season total to 1,961 yards.

“This is going to be our biggest test,” defensive back Devin Bailey said. “IC Catholic has a lot of talented players. Our coaches give us great game plans, and as long as we play our hardest every down and execute, we’ll be fine.”

R-B caught Knights coach Bill Krefft’s attention on the video he watched this week.

“They’re more physical and nasty than teams we’ve seen in the last seven or eight weeks,” Krefft said. “They’re a great football team, very much what we would expect to see in the 4A semifinals. They’re scary on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, that nastiness, that desire to win, really shows up. They’re not making mistakes. They’re making you beat them.”

R-B made the semifinals in 2008, 2009 and 2011 and is back again. The 2011 team was Class 4A runner-up to Rochester in a 42-39 game. R-B running back-linebacker Mike Kaufman was in the stands at Memorial Stadium for that game as a fifth-grader.

“I remember watching Jack Dechow run and their line,” said Kaufman, who has 1,406 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. “They had a great team. I remember looking up to those guys, and I want to be like that for younger kids. That’s why it’s awesome that we’re here, and I’m hoping we can make it to state.”

Doing that will require taking down a great team, but Noll will remind the Rockets they are great, as well.

“At this point, there’s four teams left, and they’re all very good,” Noll said. “They wouldn’t be here (if they weren’t great). You can compare scores and frame whatever you want to frame, but you don’t get to the semifinals without being very good.”

No. 3 Richmond-Burton (11-1) at No. 1 IC Catholic (12-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday at Plunkett Athletic Stadium, Elmhurst.

About the Rockets: R-B is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011, when the Rockets were Class 4A state runners-up to Rochester. … R-B defeated Coal City, 17-14, on Nick Legnaioli's 27-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining in the quarterfinal. … The Rockets' defense has allowed 88 points for the season. … RB Mike Kaufman leads the offense with 1,406 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. RB Dalton Wood (583) and Legnaioli (363) are next on R-B's list. … Kaufman was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team this week.

About the Knights: IC Catholic won back-to-back Class 3A state titles and was moved up to Class 4A under the IHSA's success factor for nonboundaried schools. The Knights still have been considered the favorite to win 4A all season. … Sophomore RB Kyle Franklin has rushed for 1,961 yards and 32 touchdowns. He had 311 yards and six touchdowns in the Knights' 49-27 quarterfinal win against Marengo. … QB-S Khalil Saunders received IFCA All-State honors this week. He has thrown for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns. … WR Jacob Lytton leads the Knights with 26 catches and four touchdowns. WR Khali Saunders has 12 receptions, seven of which have gone for touchdowns.

Up next: The winner advances to the state championship game at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 in Champaign against the winner between No. 4 Rochester (11-1) at No. 3 Kankakee Bishop McNamara (11-1).