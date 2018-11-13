High school football: Daigle does a little bit of everything for Cary-Grove

Asked about Danny Daigle on Saturday after Cary-Grove’s 34-24 win over Chicago Phillips in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, Trojans coach Brad Seaburg offered three words.

“He’s a stud.”

Daigle scored three touchdowns and had an interception in Saturday’s victory, helping C-G (12-0) advance to the state semifinals. C-G will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Niles Notre Dame (10-2) with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

The “stud” playing running back and safety is the do-everything man for the Trojans. Playing offense, defense and returning kicks, Daigle rarely leaves the field of play.

“I came off for PATs and kickoffs,” Daigle offered.

Those aren’t exactly lengthy breathers.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior takes it in stride. He’s not C-G’s only two-way player, but he probably spends more time on the field than anyone.

“It’s definitely over the summer, during practice, that’s what got me into shape so well,” Daigle said. “Honestly, it’s easier in games than it is in practice. Practice you just keep running and running, and it puts me in fantastic shape.”

Added junior fullback Blake Skol: “He’s one of those guys that, if you need someone to make a play, you know he’ll make it.”

Daigle carried the ball eight times for 109 yards and three scores Saturday. Six of his eight carries went for first downs or touchdowns.

Daigle’s season totals running the ball trail that of Skol and quarterback Ben McDonald, who are each over 1,000 yards for the season. Each has nearly three times as many carries as Daigle, however.

“He doesn’t get the ball as much,” Skol said. “When he does get the ball, he makes every touch count.”

Daigle’s 10.6 yards a carry number (648 yards on 61 carries) is one of the best marks in McHenry County this season. Daigle also is one of the top pass-catching running backs in the area. His 37 catches are tied for the C-G team lead with receiver Quinn Priester.

Daigle has amassed 603 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers illustrate how valuable a weapon Daigle is, but also how many weapons the Trojans have.

“I’d have to say Blake is more of a through-the-trenches runner,” Daigle said. “He definitely takes more hits. I’m more of a guy that can run outside with more speed.”

Daigle's best run Saturday against Phillips might have been his three-yard carry on fourth down near midfield in the fourth quarter. It wasn't flashy, but it got the job done and kept the C-G offense on the field. The drive eventually ended in a touchdown that all but sealed the game.

“We knew Danny would be a really tough guy to bring down,” Seaburg said of that fourth-down play. “He’s really fun to watch when he has the ball in his hands.”

Defensively, his interception came on a tipped pass in the second quarter. Daigle doesn’t have a preference for offense or defense. He said he likes hitting people on defense and scoring touchdowns on offense. He often did both against Phillips.

The Trojans head into their matchup with Notre Dame looking for their first state championship game appearance since 2014. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, Daigle likely will be a factor.

“He’s one of our explosive players,” Seaburg said. “He’s very physical when he runs the ball, almost to his detriment because of his physicality. He weighs 160 pounds, but I think he thinks he’s 225 pounds the way he plays. He tries to hit you as hard as he possibly can, every play. He’s really tough to bring down.”