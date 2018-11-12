May 12, 2023
Batavia high school football
Batavia high school football

Football: Previewing Batavia-Nazareth Class 7A semifinal

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy's Michael Love (20) returns a punt for a touchdown against Simeon in a 7A quarterfinal state playoff game in Chicago Nov. 10.

Nazareth Academy's Michael Love (20) returns a punt for a touchdown against Simeon in a 7A quarterfinal state playoff game in Chicago Nov. 10. (Sean King)

Class 7A

No. 4 Batavia (12-0) at No. 8 Nazareth (11-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: A much-anticipated matchup between the defending 7A champs and defending 6A runners-up in La Grange Park. Both survived huge tests to get here. Batavia blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, before beating Willowbrook in overtime. Jack Meyers led a tying drive in the last minute of regulation. Nazareth rallied from two touchdowns down to beat Simeon. Michael Love is doing it all for Nazareth, with three TDs against Simeon and return scores last two weeks. Star sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has just five incompletions the last two weeks and has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, gets his toughest challenge to date against a nasty Batavia defense led by linebackers Michael Jansey, a Northwestern recruit, and Luke Weerts. Bulldogs utilize a myriad of offensive formations, but are at their best running power football with Quinn Urwiler and Art Taylor. The winner faces the St. Charles North-Mount Carmel winner on Nov. 24 in Champaign.

High School FootballBatavia PrepsNazareth PrepsIHSA
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.