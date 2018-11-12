Football: Previewing Batavia-Nazareth Class 7A semifinal

Class 7A

No. 4 Batavia (12-0) at No. 8 Nazareth (11-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: A much-anticipated matchup between the defending 7A champs and defending 6A runners-up in La Grange Park. Both survived huge tests to get here. Batavia blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, before beating Willowbrook in overtime. Jack Meyers led a tying drive in the last minute of regulation. Nazareth rallied from two touchdowns down to beat Simeon. Michael Love is doing it all for Nazareth, with three TDs against Simeon and return scores last two weeks. Star sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has just five incompletions the last two weeks and has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, gets his toughest challenge to date against a nasty Batavia defense led by linebackers Michael Jansey, a Northwestern recruit, and Luke Weerts. Bulldogs utilize a myriad of offensive formations, but are at their best running power football with Quinn Urwiler and Art Taylor. The winner faces the St. Charles North-Mount Carmel winner on Nov. 24 in Champaign.