High school football: Cary-Grove, Richmond-Burton no strangers to state semifinals

Cary-Grove is no stranger to semifinal football playoff games.

The Trojans have been to semis, with solid results, four times in the previous nine seasons. Top-seeded C-G (12-0) gets another shot Saturday when it travels to No. 6 Niles Notre Dame (10-2) for a Class 6A semifinal.

Richmond-Burton played in Class 4A semifinals in 2008, 2009 and 2011 (when it was state runner-up), and the No. 3 Rockets (11-1) will head there again against No. 1 IC Catholic (12-0) on Saturday in Elmhurst.

C-G and R-B are the last local football teams standing out of eight that made the 256-team state playoff field. The last time the McHenry County area had multiple teams in the semifinals was in 2015, when Marengo (4A), Prairie Ridge (6A) and C-G (7A) all lost in their bids to play for state titles.

Marengo, the area’s other quarterfinal team, lost to IC Catholic, 49-27, Saturday night, ending the Indians’ season at 9-3. They were 2-7 last year.

C-G knocked out Phillips, last year’s Class 5A state champion, 34-24, on Saturday. Running back Danny Daigle (eight carries, 109 yards, three touchdowns) and fullback Blake Skol (26 carries, 134 yards, one touchdown) had big games for the Trojans.

“It’s insane,” quarterback Ben McDonald said of reaching the semis. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of as a kid. Doing it with these guys right here is incredible.”

Notre Dame defeated Antioch, 17-10, in their quarterfinal game Saturday. The Dons beat Crystal Lake South, 17-7, in the second round.

Phillips coach Troy McAllister gave C-G all the credit after their game

“The young men on our team fought hard and competed,” McAllister said. “They’re a good ballclub. Now they have to go finish the job.”

R-B has allowed only 88 points for the season and 14 in three playoff games. Those all came in Saturday’s 17-14 win at Coal City.

First-year Rockets coach Mike Noll has been to the playoffs 27 seasons between McHenry, Glenbrook South and now R-B.

“It’s awesome to be playing in November,” Noll said. “That’s every team’s goal: Play your best football in November. I’m awful proud of the kids. They’ve worked hard.”

R-B will be facing a powerhouse in IC Catholic. The Knights won the past two Class 3A state championships and were moved up to 4A by the IHSA success factor for nonboundaried schools.

IC Catholic and Rochester, a 4A semifinalist in the southern bracket, have the longest current postseason winning streaks in the state at 13 games.

Nice bounceback: C-G's Skol looked as if he might score late in the first half of the Trojans' win over Phillips, but a Wildcats defender knocked the ball loose at the 4-yard line, and Phillips defensive back Fabian McCray picked it up in the air and returned it to the C-G 29. McDonald made a touchdown-saving tackle on that play.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg had no doubts about trusting Skol in the second half, however. In fact, Skol got the first three carries of the second half and had 15 of his 26 attempts after halftime. In addition to his 134 rushing yards, Skol also scored the game-clinching touchdown.

“Blake rarely fumbles the ball, so I felt pretty good giving him the ball in the second half,” Seaburg said. “It wasn’t going to happen again.”

Big-time player: C-G's defense did a commendable job containing Phillips quarterback-tight end Jahleel Billingsley, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior committed to Alabama. The Trojans held him to 11 yards on seven carries, and he caught three passes for 77 yards. His first catch went for a 59-yard touchdown, when he caught the ball, pushed a defender aside and raced to the end zone.

“That’s insane,” Trojans lineman Addison West said. “Alabama’s getting a great player. He’s a very great athlete.”

IHSA state semifinals

Cary-Grove at Niles Notre Dame: 3 p.m. Saturday

Richmond-Burton at IC Catholic: 4 p.m. Saturday