High school football: Cary-Grove reaches Class 6A semifinals with win over Phillips

CARY – The number of big plays Cary-Grove quarterback Ben McDonald has made this season, either running the football or throwing it, are too numerous to count.

McDonald added to that list with two crucial fourth-down throws to wide receiver Quinn Priester against Phillips in the second half. The first went for a touchdown, the second went for a first down that set up the game-clinching score.

But McDonald’s best play of the season may have come right before halftime as a defender. He ran down Phillips defensive back Fabian McCray, who had grabbed a fumble at the goal line and returned it 71 yards.

McDonald’s touchdown-saving effort preserved C-G’s lead and momentum, and the Trojans eventually were able to put Phillips away, 34-24, in their Class 6A quarterfinal game Saturday at Al Bohrer Field. The victory puts the top-seeded Trojans (12-0) into the semifinals at Niles Notre Dame (10-2) next weekend.

C-G led, 20-16, and was about to score in the final minute of the half when fullback Max Skol was hit and the ball popped right into McCray’s hands.

“I didn’t actually see the fumble, I heard the crowd’s reaction and knew something was up,” McDonald said. “I saw (McCray) emerge out of the pile and start running. I knew it would have been devastating if they scored right there, so I just tried to take the best angle I could and get him.”

Trojans lineman tackle Addison West lauded McDonald’s hustle.

“That was insane,” West said. “That really saved the game right there. I was watching him and thought, ‘Someone’s got to tackle him.’ And I see Ben out of the corner of my eye. That really saved the game right there.”

The Trojans held that lead until late in the third quarter when McDonald hit Priester on fourth-and-3 from Phillips’ 6 for a touchdown. The Wildcats (9-3) came back to make it 27-24 early in the fourth quarter on Jahleel Billingsley’s 2-yard run. Billingsley also added the two-point conversion.

C-G coach Brad Seaburg did not want to let Phillips have the ball back, so he went on fourth-and-2 at the Trojans’ 49 and running back Danny Daigle gained 3 yards. Then, on fourth-and-10 at Phillips’ 36, McDonald, who also punts, lined up like he was punting, but zipped a pass to Priester for 26 yards. Skol scored one play later for the clincher.

“What a game. Football’s such a game of emotions and momentum,” Seaburg said. “You think you’re going to go up by two scores and all of a sudden, the tide changes and shifts. Ben makes an unbelievable play on their guy. I told the guys, ‘You just can’t measure the size of a team’s heart.’ The kids played hard and gritted it out and got things done against a super-talented team.”

The Trojans were relieved when Skol scored with 4:05 remaining for a 34-24 lead.

“As soon as I heard the whistle and saw touchdown, I was so happy,” West said. “We’re up by nine now (before the extra point), it’s a two-score game. It feels great. It’s our goal to reach state and it’s in closer reach.”

Phillips won the 2015 Class 4A state title, the first in Chicago Public League history. The Wildcats won 5A last season and asked to be put in 6A this year.

“It’s exactly what we asked for,” Phillips coach Troy McAllister said. “This is what you want. You want your young men to compete at the highest level. We have 623 kids and they have 1,700. Our kids fought and we were there, No. 1 seed and we were right there with them.”

C-G is in the semifinals for the fifth time in 10 years. The Trojans are 3-1 in semifinal games since 2009.

“It was a good game on both sides of the ball,” Seaburg said. “Both teams are championship-caliber teams. We were just able to make a couple more plays than they were.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Danny Daigle, Cary-Grove, Sr., RB-DB

Daigle carried eight times for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Six of his carries went for first downs. He also had an interception. “He’s a stud,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “He just plays hard. He battles. I don’t think he ever came off the field.”

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 34, Chicago Phillips 24

Phillips 16 0 0 8 – 24

Cary-Grove 14 6 7 7 – 34

First quarter

CG-Daigle 16 run (Splitt kick), 11:42.

P-Billingsley 59 pass from Smith (Billingsley run), 11:16.

CG-Daigle 29 run (Splitt kick), 8:36.

P-Lewis 28 pass from Smith (Billingsley run), 0:11.

Second quarter

CG-Daigle 10 run (pass failed), 7:31.

Third quarter

CG-Priester 6 pass from McDonald (Splitt kick), 1:00.

Fourth quarter

P-Billingsley 2 run (Billingsley run), 9:18.

CG-Skol 10 run (Splitt kick), 4:05.