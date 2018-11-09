High school football: Marengo embraces underdog role against IC Catholic

Marengo’s football players did not require any rousing pep talks from the coaching staff this week.

“They know what they’re up against,” Indians coach Paul Forsythe said. “We talked to our kids about how nothing great has ever happened without some big obstacle in the way. That’s what this is. It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity, as well.”

Marengo is embracing the opportunity of facing two-time Class 3A state champion IC Catholic.

The No. 5-seeded Indians (9-2) face the top-seeded Knights (11-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4A football playoffs quarterfinal game at Plunkett Athletic Complex in Elmhurst.

IC Catholic was boosted to 4A by the IHSA’s success factor and has won 12 consecutive playoff games. Its last postseason loss came to Bishop McNamara, 42-14, in the 2015 Class 3A semifinals.

“We couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Marengo guard-nose guard Danny Schenk said. “We worked hard to get here, and we’re going to take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Indians don’t mind IC Catholic being a heavy favorite.

“We’ve always been the underdogs this whole season,” defensive end Willy Arriola said. “We have each other. That’s all we need. This is something I’ve dreamt of. It’s awesome to do this with all my brothers. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else.”

Marengo surprised the Kishwaukee River Conference, going from 2-7 last season to a conference title, then to a quarterfinal appearance. Knights coach Bill Krefft is impressed with the Indians.

“Marengo’s explosive. We haven’t seen a team like this in a while,” Krefft said. “They’re very dangerous. They run their system very well. They’re a very physical team in the box.”

Krefft is concerned that Marengo, having almost twice IC Catholic’s enrollment with 685 students, might have an advantage with numbers and fewer players going both ways.

Marengo running back Finn Schirmer is second in area rushing with 1,532 yards. Quarterback Travis Knaak has thrown for 1,266 yards, and wide receiver Cole Davis, one of six sophomore starters, has 50 catches and 10 touchdowns.

IC Catholic looks to sophomore running back Kyle Franklin, who has 1,623 yards rushing and started part of his freshman season. Quarterback Khalil Saunders and wide receiver Khali Saunders are two of the Knights’ top players on offense and defense.

“They’re big; they like to play physical; they line up and play to beat you,” Schenk said.

Arriola is confident in Marengo’s defense.

“It's [IC Catholic’s] defense that we have to contain and stop those linebackers and move their big linemen,” Arriola said. “It’s going to take a solid four quarters of Marengo football in special teams, defense and offense to be successful.”

Forsythe likes what he has seen, physically and emotionally, from his team.

“Let’s see how good we are,” he said. “Let’s see where we’re at. Our kids have been committed to the idea, ‘How good can we be? Let’s reach our potential, whatever that is.’”