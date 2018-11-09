Coal City falls late to Richmond-Burton

COAL CITY – Through 11 games this season, the Richmond-Burton and Coal City football teams had allowed only 74 and 70 points, respectively.

It stood to reason that Saturday’s Class 4A quarterfinal matchup pitting the two clubs against each other would be dominated by the defenses.

That’s exactly how it played out, as neither offense was able to get much generated against the other’s defense; and Richmond-Burton got a field goal from sophomore Nick Legnaioli with 1:40 left to come away with a 17-14 victory.

The loss snaps a 10-game winning streak for the Coalers in their first quarterfinal appearance since 2014.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Richmond-Burton,” Coal City coach Dan Hutchings said. “We knew coming in that special teams and field position would be a huge part, and we saw the importance of that.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the game tied at 14, as it had been since halftime, Richmond-Burton punter James Horner boomed a punt from his 32 to the Coal City 15. The Coalers (10-2) could not muster a first down and were forced to punt, and the Rockets took over at the Coalers’ 39 with 4:29 to play.

The Rockets got two first downs and faced third-and-3 from the Coal City 7. Back-to-back false start penalties moved them to the 17, but Mike Kaufman gained seven yards to the 10, setting up a 27-yard field-goal attempt by sophomore Nick Legnaioli. Legnaioli’s kick squeezed in just inside the right upright, and the Rockets led, 17-14.

Richmond-Burton’s Payton Minzey intercepted a Payton Hutchings pass on first down, and the Rockets ran out the clock for the win.

“This is a learning thing for us,” Dan Hutchings said. “In a tight game like this, defense and special teams is the name of the game. We can take a lot from this game and learn from it.”

Richmond-Burton got on the board first in the first quarter, driving 45 yards on six plays, ending with a three-yard scoring run by Legnaioli. A key play in the drive was a 32-yard pass from Jacob Huber to Minzey on third-and-6.

Coal City tied the game on the second play of the second quarter when Payton Hutchings hit Asa Cooper with a 26-yard touchdown pass. Legnaioli then returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the Coal City 28, and Kaufman scored from three yards out to give the Rockets a 14-7 lead. The Coalers answered just before halftime, as Hutchings hit Cooper on a nearly identical touchdown pass, this one covering 18 yards, for a 14-14 halftime tie.

“We thought we might get some more after having 14 at halftime,” Dan Hutchings said. “But Richmond-Burton played real good defense and we couldn’t get much going.

“This one is going to sting for the kids, especially the seniors. But in the grand scheme of things, they are going to graduate, some are going to college, some are going to work, some are going to the military. This is a group of kids that does things the right way.”