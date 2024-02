Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for October. The sixth-grade students are Addison Bisceglie, Christopher McNeil, Lilly Mascal and Jacob Hansen. The seventh-grade students are Ella Pickard, Tyler Harms, Emily Baldwin and Ty DeVito. The eighth-grade students are Amanda Jamrog, Brady Hollendoner, Lauren Cohn and James Force. (Photo provided)