Letter: Love not hate, is what makes our Country great

To the Editor:

Love not hate, is what makes our Country great.

Ever since a black President was elected to lead us all,

The Republican Congress began their lengthy stall,

It should not be about red, and not about blue,

It needs to be about reuniting me and you.

It’s not about black, it’s not about white,

It’s really about everyone’s rights.

It shouldn’t be about race, religion or the color of our hair,

It should be about doing what’s right and doing what’s fair.

It’s about clean water and our need for clean air,

It’s about everyone’s need for affordable healthcare.

Cooperation’s the key to our country’s success,

Partisan politics are what led us to this mess.

It’s about our leaders telling the truth,

And, the examples and lessons we want for our youth.

Because the economy is good and unemployment is down,

It doesn’t give our President a right to a crown.

Stop the conspiracy theories and campaigns of fear,

They are not what our citizens want to hear.

It’s not about the hatred and extremist views,

It’s certainly not right to attack our media and news.

Stop pointing fingers and laying blame,

Those are unneeded distractions and really…lame.

The U.S. is a democracy according to our Constitution,

The last thing we need’s another revolution.

It’s time to clean up this mess,

We’re all in the same boat.

The only good way out,

Is to make sure that you vote.

Bob Miller

Crystal Lake