High school football: Crystal Lake South prepares to face Niles Notre Dame’s Gavin

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana described Niles Notre Dame running back Ty Gavin as a difference-maker.

Gavin's own coach, Michael Hennessey, labeled him with the same exact words.

What remains to be seen is how much of a difference Gavin, still healing from a leg injury, can make against Crystal Lake South. Gavin was held out of Week 9’s loss to Joliet Catholic and carried only 13 times in last week’s 14-7 Class 6A playoffs first-round victory over St. Ignatius.

The No. 6-seeded Dons (8-2) hope he can take more of the load as they visit No. 14 South (6-4) for their 7 p.m. game Saturday in the second round.

“We practiced all week figuring that we were going to have to stop him,” Fontana said. “He’s a big piece of what they do. He’s an All-State running back for a reason. He’s a guy who you need to know where he’s at at all times. He’s a special athlete.”

Although Gavin’s carries were limited last week, he broke a 90-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that was the game-winning score. Hennessey hopes Gavin can carry a bigger load this week.

“It’s still kind of a question mark,” Hennessey said. “We’re still trying to heal him up and get him to full strength. He really wasn’t at full strength for the Ignatius game, but the adrenaline kind of kicked in at the end. We’re hoping we can get him in and get him enough carries to make a difference for us."

Gavin also was a defensive leader at safety, but may not see a lot of action on that side. Hennessey said Jimmy Murphy has stepped in on defense and performed well in Gavin’s absence.

Gators defensive back Michael Helm was impressed watching Gavin on video.

“He’s shifty. We need to wrap up,” Helm said. “You always have to know where he’s at. When you get a chance, wrap up and tackle low. He can get loose.”

Helm feels like South’s linebackers – Ben Hausch, Billy Epperson, Evan Downing, Darren Manning, Jakob Marchik and Gio Idiaquez – have been a strength for the defense.

“(Gavin) is a pretty talented guy,” Hausch said. “He takes advantage of those openings that some defenses leave, cutbacks and stuff like that. We have to stay disciplined.”

Gavin was the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year as a junior. He has rushed for 1,075 yards this season. Fontana knows the defense also must watch quarterback Anthony Sayles (641 yards rushing) and backup running back Julian Schurr (407).

“They don’t lose any top-end speed with (Schurr),” Fontana said. “The games we saw, that guy comes in and motors along pretty well. They have a lot of faith in him.”

Hennessey said the Dons will not do anything differently on downs when Gavin is out. South has seen that while scouting.

“They’re not the team they are solely because of him,” Hausch said. “They’re a good team otherwise. They’re a solid team all-around.”

The Gators last reached the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2011.

“(This opportunity) is pretty special,” Hausch said. “I’m real excited. We have a good opportunity, I think we can do something.”