High school football: Can Prairie Ridge keep pace with Phillips?

Chicago Phillips football coach Troy McAllister is concerned with preparing to defend Prairie Ridge’s triple-option offense and the speed with which the Wolves execute it.

“The hardest thing is to replicate what they do in (our) practice,” McAllister said. “Trying to get a good scout offense together that can hit downhill like they do is hard. We think we were good at practice, but it’s nowhere near the game speed that’s going to occur with what Prairie Ridge does.”

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp chuckled when told about McAllister’s worries.

“Right, you know what though? I can’t simulate his team speed,” Schremp said. “So I think we’re even.”

The Class 6A playoffs second-round matchup with No. 5-seeded Prairie Ridge (8-2) against No. 4 Phillips (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chicago’s Gately Stadium offers one of the more intriguing games in the state.

Both teams have one postseason loss since 2015, and both have won two state titles in that span. It is a rarity that two defending state champions meet, but since Phillips won the 5A state title last season and asked the IHSA to move up to 6A, it is happening here.

Then, there is the interest with the contrasting styles. Phillips’ tremendous speed and athletes – three NCAA Division I commits and one sophomore already getting big looks – against Prairie Ridge’s precision at running the option.

“For our offense, dealing with that speed at every position is very concerning,” Schremp said. “Hopefully, we can neutralize their flow to the ball. It kind of makes them play assignments and not just run [to the ball].

"They see spread offenses where teams are turning and throwing, or the quarterback may be reading something, which takes time to develop. They can just run straight to the quarterback and make a play. With our offense, being under center and plays hitting the line of scrimmage a little faster, it’s something for them to adjust to.”

Phillips escaped the first round with a 30-24 victory over Lake Forest. Tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who is headed to Alabama, took snaps in the Wildcat formation in the second half and scored on a touchdown run in the final minute.

McAllister said the Wildcats needed to try something different in the second half, and the Wildcat package is something they occasionally use. Early turnovers hurt the Wildcats, who were able to score 21 second-half points.

“We wanted to have a backup plan if we were struggling that we could go to and put the ball in the best athlete’s hands and let him decide what was going to happen,” McAllister said. “It was an adjustment we had to do.”

Phillips won the Class 4A state championship in 2015, then won the 5A title last year. The Wildcats’ last postseason loss came in the 2016 4A semifinals to Johnsburg, 23-20, in overtime.

"We kind of want to keep pushing forward," McAllister said. "When we won in 2015, complacency definitely set in in 2016 when we went to defend. Johnsburg knocked us off in the semifinals. We won again in 2017, and we didn’t want to have that same complacency effect. Hence the jump to 6A. We have some talented players and wanted to put them on a higher level."

Prairie Ridge won 6A state championships the past two seasons but graduated most of those players last year.

“We have a lot of new guys, but we’re going into Week 11 now. The experience factor shouldn’t be too much now,” Wolves linebacker Drew Fryer said. “We’ve been around it long enough. It’s a different environment in the playoffs, but we had last week and we’ve played in big games multiple times this year. It shouldn’t be any different than any other game.”

Prairie Ridge’s last playoff loss came in the 2015 6A semifinals to Montini, 35-27.

“We’re really pumped for the game,” said Wolves fullback Jackson Willis, who has run for 1,780 yards and 22 touchdowns. “They’re a really talented team, but we like the matchup, and we’re really excited to get after it. At almost every position they have more speed and power. If we play the way we’re coached, we can sort of match up against that athleticism.”