Grundy County police blotter: November 1, 2018

Morris

• Michael J. Schaber, 59, of Peoria was charged with driving while license suspended at 5:43 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, in the 100 block of Bedford Road.

• Jorge Garcia, 30, of Seneca was charged with driving while license suspended at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the 2900 block of North Division Street.

• Dawne M. Godina, 61, of Morris was charged with driving while license suspended at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the 1500 block of N. Division Street.

Minooka

• Luther E. Hobbs, 48, of Tinley Park was charged with driving while license suspended and picked up on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant (driving while license suspended) on Saturday, Oct. 27, by Minooka police.

Grundy County Sheriff

• Jordan A. Jones, 26, of Joliet was charged with driving on a suspended license on Saturday, Oct. 27.

• Alek W. Smith, 21, of Quincy, Illinois, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Sunday, Oct. 28.