Huntley grad Oladipo arrested on domestic battery charges

Illinois defensive lineman Lere Oladipo, a redshirt freshman from Huntley, was arrested by University of Illinois police early Sunday and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery.

Oladipo, a 2017 Huntley graduate, was taken to the Champaign County Jail. According to the Champaign News-Gazette, he was released on $1,000 bond at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday. At that time, the state’s attorney’s office can decide what charges, if any, will be filed.

“We’re aware of the situation and report but still gathering information,” Illinois spokesman Kent Brown told the News-Gazette.

Oladipo (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) was a three-star recruit out of Huntley and a two-year starter for the Red Raiders. He started one game this season for the Fighting Illini, against Wisconsin, and had played in four games, recording seven tackles. He played in the Illini’s 63-33 loss at Maryland on Saturday.

Oladipo was selected to the Northwest Herald All-Area second team on the defensive line in 2015 and 2016. He was part of the Red Raiders’ 2016 team that advanced to the Class 8A playoff quarterfinals.

Oladipo committed to Illinois coach Lovie Smith just before the 2016 high school season. His final list included California, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State and Penn State.