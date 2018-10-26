High school football: Woodstock North can’t keep pace with Montini

LOMBARD – Montini needed only four plays and 35 seconds to go 61 yards on its opening drive against Woodstock North, gaining 23, 20 and 16 yards before Nick Fedanzo ran the final two for his first of three rushing touchdowns.

The No. 4-seeded Broncos didn't stop there as they piled up 493 yards of offense against No. 13-seeded North in a runaway, 42-7 Class 5A first-round playoff victory over the Thunder at John L. Duffy Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Montini (9-1) is in the playoffs for the 26th year in a row and has appeared in seven state title games since 2009, winning five.

“Honestly, the fastest and biggest team we played all season,” senior defensive tackle Derek Freeman said. “They hit hard, they came out, executed, and kind of punched us in the mouth on that first drive, and really showed us what IHSA football is all about.”

"They were big dudes, powerful," senior running back Ed Flores added. "They were laying down hits, but we were just trying to power through that. It was a little hard, because we don't have as big as guys as they do."

The Thunder (5-5) had two chances to tie the game, but a 13-play opening drive that started on their own 17-yard line and covered 57 yards stalled at the Montini 26 after a fumbled handoff.

North's defense came through with a big stop on Montini's next drive, holding the Broncos to two yards on a fourth-and-3. The Thunder then turned the ball over for the second time, when a pass intended for Carter Coalson was intercepted by Nate Muersch.

Montini scored on its next three possessions to take a 28-0 lead at half. Dual quarterbacks Deontay Bell and Robert Brazziel each had passing touchdowns. Fedanzo (163 yards) ran for scores of 64 and 53 yards in the third quarter.

"We felt like the things that we wanted to run were there," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "We moved the ball, even though we didn't finish drives. We've had a problem of kind of shooting ourselves in the foot. We felt like we were executing."

North moved the ball more efficiently after the break, Schroeder felt, and broke through with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter. Colin Zinn scored on a 10-yard pitch from quarterback Ryan Zinnen.

"We could have scored one or two more times in that game, but it was nice to punch one in against Montini," said Zinnen, who ran for a team-high 112 yards.

Flores, one of 10 seniors on the Thunder, ran for 92 yards in his final game, including 66 in the second half. All 245 of North's yards came on the ground.

Schroeder said the Thunder, who had to win their last three games just to make the playoffs, have never been a group to give up.

"Our kids, there is just something in them, where they don't quit," Schroeder said. "I've been told that time and time again. Our kids play hard. It reflects well on our kids, our community and our coaches. They just get after it."

STAR OF THE GAME

Ryan Zinnen

Woodstock North, jr., QB

Zinnen ran 22 times for a team-best 112 yards as the No. 13-seeded Thunder piled up 245 yards on the ground against No. 4-seeded Montini in a 42-7 loss.

Montini 42, Woodstock North 7

Woodstock North 0 0 7 0 - 7 Montini 7 21 14 0 – 42

First quarter

M-Fedanzo 2 run (West kick), 11:25

Second quarter

M-Olson 12 run (West kick), 11:20

M-West 28 pass from Bell (West kick), 6:09

M-Muersch 12 pass from Brazziel (West kick), 0:43

Third quarter

M-Fedanzo 64 run (West kick), 9:38

WN-Zinn 10 run (Udelhofen kick), 2:10

M-Fedanzo 53 run (West kick), 1:45