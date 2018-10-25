High school football: Richmond-Burton hoping improved offense leads to deep playoff run

There were moments earlier in the football season when Richmond-Burton’s offensive players felt like they were not holding up their end.

“The defense saved the offense’s butt,” guard Parker Gibson said. “We’d have a bad drive and the defense would be put in a terrible situation and they’d stop them.”

In Weeks 2 and 3, the defense shined in wins over Aurora Central Catholic, 17-8, and Woodstock North, 9-7.

“I felt like we were very dependent on our defense for a while there,” tight end Connor Donohoe said. “We needed to do more of our share (on offense) to get wins. I feel like we’ve definitely started to do more of our share and it’s going to be good heading into the playoffs here.”

No. 3-seeded R-B (8-1) hosts No. 14 Plano (5-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in their Class 4A playoff first-round game. The Rockets feel good about their offensive production, having raised their scoring average from 21.6 points a game through the first five games to 40.8 in the last four.

The Rockets played four playoff teams in their first five games, but R-B coach Mike Noll has noticed an improved offensive product in recent games.

“The offense all year has been a work in progress,” Noll said. “We really believe the key to good offensive football is line play and it took us a while to get the puzzle put together. It’s just taken time. We’ve kind of evolved, but we’re definitely playing better the second half of the season, much more consistent.”

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Huber took over in Week 4. Gibson, who missed most of five games with a knee injury, is back and healthy. Running backs Dalton Wood and Nick Legnaioli have become threats behind workhorse back Mike Kaufman, who recorded his second 1,000-yard-plus rushing season.

“We, from Day 1, have tried to prioritize defense and said, ‘We’re going to be a really good defensive team and run the football,’ ” Noll said. “That’s been the ticket for success. The offensive line has come together and we have good running backs.”

Along with Gibson and Donohoe on the line are Conrad Miller, Matthew Hood, Nick Ross and Kyle Curran.

"The second half we’ve gotten more consistent and become a much better blocking team," Noll said.

The defense remains extremely tough, giving up only 74 points in nine games. With the offense at a higher level, the Rockets hope for a long stay in the playoffs.

“We really stepped it up a notch, but we have a lot more potential and we can really shoot through the roof if we get everything going and take care of the little things,” Gibson said.

Noll pointed to the 31-21 win last week over Johnsburg as a good measuring point since the Skyhawks had not allowed more than 21 points in any other game.

“We’ve greatly improved, starting with the offensive line,” Donohoe said. “We started off pretty shaky, but these last few weeks we’ve shown we can be a powerful offense.”