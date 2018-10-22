Batavia beats Wheaton North to wrap up unbeaten regular season

WHEATON – Batavia senior offensive tackle Evan Holder couldn’t hang on any longer Oct. 19 at Wheaton North.

As the Bulldogs moved the football in the fourth quarter with a potent rushing attack, Holder became progressively ill.

“I was just really tired. I felt my stomach just kind of rumbling a little and I was like, ‘I really hope I don’t puke,’” Holder said. “I got up to the line and puked a little. During the play, I just puked all over the defensive player. It was kind of disgusting. I saw Art [Taylor] running and I was like, ‘All right.’ I got down on my knees and let it all out.”

Taylor’s 14-yard touchdown run with 3:19 remaining secured Batavia’s meaningful 24-13 victory over the inspired Falcons.

Batavia completed an undefeated 9-0 regular season for the first time since 2012 and won the first DuKane Conference season with a 7-0 mark. The Bulldogs won last year’s Class 7A state championship and the 2013 Class 6A title with one-loss teams.

For returning starter Holder and the seniors, it’s their first conference title on any level.

“Especially in a new conference, it’s a lot of fun. That’s a goal I’ve had for quite a while,” Holder said. “Obviously, last year it was better to win state. It means a lot to me, especially going undefeated. Hopefully we can go undefeated the rest of the way.”

Batavia collected 364 of the 450 total yards rushing. Taylor had personal highs of 226 yards on 29 carries, and junior Quinn Urwiler had 123 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs dominated 73-38 in plays, but led only 10-7 at halftime after losing two fumbles, one in the end zone. The Falcons (4-5, 3-4), needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive, were driving to take the lead until Nick Rempert’s interception at the 12 with 8:20 left.

Last season, Wheaton North gave the Bulldogs their closest playoff game before they prevailed 20-17 in overtime.

“A very, very rough [new] league. We knew it was going to be very difficult to win all of these games,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “Tonight was basically a playoff game. [Wheaton North] was playing to get in. We had that tough game last year. It was very frustrating not to have more points in the first half, but it made the win that much more special when you have to earn it against a tough team like that.”

Wheaton North finished 4-5 for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Early on, the Falcons answered Jackson Williams’ 22-yard field goal with a 64-yard halfback option TD pass from freshman Mark Forcucci to junior Christian Halstead on their first offensive play for a 7-3 lead.

“We just had a hard time getting off the field, but I thought our kids played hard and battled. I hurt for [our players.] The last day’s the worst day,” Wheaton North coach Joe Wardynski said. “The season didn’t go as well as we had hoped. We didn’t take care of business in a couple of ballgames when we probably should have and that’s why we’ll be sitting at home next week.”

To start the second half, Williams’ well-placed kickoff was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Joseph Oroni at the 32. Urwiler scored eight plays later from the 4.

The Falcons responded with a 74-yard drive that ended with Tolbert’s 1-yard TD run. It was aided by a 36-yard pass to senior Eli Odell from Forcucci, who shared snaps with junior starter Nathan Love.

As Batavia awaits the return of sophomore running back Trey Urwiler, senior linebacker Luke Weerts provided punishing assistance at fullback. Also going both ways, Quinn Urwiler blocked two passes at the line of scrimmage.

“I didn’t think I had that many [rushing] yards,” Taylor said. “The O-line did what they had to do. That just made it a lot easier for me to read and make the right cuts.”

Wheaton North junior linebacker Xander Mueller had two sacks and caused a fumble, junior Samson Zander rushed for 80 yards, and sophomore Riley Dravet recovered the end-zone fumble.

“They’re a very talented team and we did not roll over. We gave them a good game and I’m proud of that,” Wheaton North senior linebacker Kyle Heimburger said. “We had a few close games, won some, lost some, but we were in each one mentally and I think that’s what was the most valuable part of our team.”