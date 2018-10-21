High school football notes: Crystal Lake South benefits from Week 2 loss to DeKalb

Crystal Lake South would have much preferred to win its Week 2 game against DeKalb, although the 20-15 setback was not a total loss.

The Barbs finished 8-1, which paid dividends for the Gators when the IHSA announced its playoff pairings Saturday night. South (5-4) had 42 playoff points, putting it near the top end of the five-win teams.

The playoff cut was 38 points. Watseka got in with 38, while Thornton, the other 5-4 team with 38, was left out. The tie was broken by defeated opponents’ wins, Watseka had 13 and Thornton had 12.

The Fox Valley Conference had much tougher nonconference games this season, with four FVC teams hooking up against DuPage Valley Conference schools, while South and McHenry played against Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference East Division teams. Only Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge and Dundee-Crown won their conference games out of the FVC.

Last season, with the FVC matched up mostly against Upstate Eight Conference teams, the FVC went 7-2. South did not have that help from the FVC, but DeKalb came through in a big way.

Having enough playoff points should not be a concern for 5-4 FVC teams in the future. Burlington Central joins next year, bringing the league’s number to 10 and guaranteeing that five-win teams will have 40 playoff points. The cutoff has never been fewer than 40 points.

Wild finish: Crystal Lake Central scored twice in the final 1:06 to defeat Jacobs, 64-60, in their FVC game Friday. The combined 124 points is second in FVC history, one behind the record set by Prairie Ridge and Dundee-Crown in Week 4. Prairie Ridge won that game, 70-55.

The Prairie Ridge vs. D-C points tied for 19th on the IHSA all-time list. The Central vs. Jacobs now ties for 21st.

McDonalds’ night: In Cary-Grove’s 55-41 victory over Naperville Central on Friday, six of the seven first-half touchdowns were scored by McDonalds. C-G quarterback Ben McDonald ran for three touchdowns, Central wide receiver Cade McDonald caught three scoring passes.

Cade McDonald finished with 15 catches for 213 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdown catches tie him with 20 other players for second place on the IHSA list. D-C’s Jordan Hairston also joined that list in the game against Prairie Ridge this season.

Postseason streaks: C-G has the longest current playoff streak at 15 seasons, with Richmond-Burton close behind at 12. Prairie Ridge (six), Johnsburg and Huntley (five) are next in line. … First-year R-B coach Mike Noll has been to the playoffs 27 times in 29 seasons. His McHenry teams made it in 16 consecutive seasons and his Glenbrook South teams made it in 10 of his 12 seasons there.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 4A

No. 12 Chicago Sullivan (6-3) at No. 5 Marengo (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday

No. 10 Johnsburg (6-3) at No. 7 Chicago Agricultural Science (7-2), TBD

No. 14 Plano (5-4) at No. 3 Richmond-Burton (8-1), TBD Class 5A

No. 13 Woodstock North (5-4) at No. 4 Montini (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday Class 6A

No. 16. Wauconda (5-4) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (9-0), 6:30 p.m. Friday

No. 12 Hinsdale South (6-3) at No. 5 Prairie Ridge (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 14 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at No. 3 Chicago Kenwood (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday Class 8A

No. 27 Huntley (6-3) at No. 6 Maine South (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Times and dates are tentative and will be finalized by the IHSA on Monday.