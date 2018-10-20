High school football: Top-ranked Cary-Grove sets sight on state championship

CARY – Quinn Priester still remembers what happened on Nov. 28, 2009, at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

As a second-grader, Priester sat with Danny Daigle and watched Cary-Grove defeat Providence, 34-17, for the Class 6A football state championship.

That triumph, in C-G’s second trip to a title game, left an indelible impression with Priester, Daigle and their football-playing friends.

“We grew up and watched the Trojans. We were there [for the championship],” Priester said. “So it’s been in the back of our minds since I can remember. This is our last chance to make it happen. Being given the opportunity, everyone plays for each other and knows how bad everyone wants it.”

C-G has a realistic chance of making that happen again.

The Trojans (9-0) finished the regular season with a 55-41 nonconference victory over Naperville Central, a Class 8A power and the DuPage Valley Conference champion. C-G has been ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll most of the season and is the top seed in the northern half of the Class 6A bracket. The Trojans will host No. 16 Wauconda (5-4) in the first round.

What was most impressive about Friday’s victory was that the Trojans rolled up all 452 yards of offense on the ground, with Priester and Daigle both used sparingly. C-C coach Brad Seaburg gave them limited action because of injuries, yet the Trojans still beat the Redhawks, who were ranked No. 7 in Class 8A.

Because of that, Seaburg said the victory was about as good as the program has ever had.

“We had a lot of confidence,” Seaburg said. “I don’t know if it gives us more confidence. But this offense Naperville Central has is about as good of an offense as there is in the state.”

Seaburg expects Priester, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, and Daigle, who plays running back and defensive back, to be back for the playoffs on offense and defense. They have been quarterback Ben McDonald’s primary targets all season, and the Trojans’ passing game, along with their triple-option running attack, have been dominant.

“The possibilities are endless,” offensive lineman Addison West said. “We want to keep going as far as we can.”

Naperville Central coach Mike Stine was thoroughly impressed with C-G.

“It’s a tough offense to defend and they run it really, really well,” Stine said. “Some teams can run it and it’s easier to defend it. They have weapons at three or four spots and they do a great job, and their line gets off the ball very well. It’s hard to simulate the speed of teams that run that.”

C-G’s 2004 team was its first to play for a state title, losing in the Class 7A championship to Libertyville. In 2012, the Trojans lost to Crete-Monee in 6A, and in 2014 they fell to Providence in 7A, both in one-score games.

This is C-G’s 15th consecutive playoff appearance. In 10 of the past 14 years, the Trojans made it to the quarterfinals. They have played in five semifinal games and four title games.

Seaburg was the sophomore coach on former coach Bruce Kay’s staff in 2009. Tyler Krebs, the quarterback on that team, and Eric Chandler, the fullback, both are now assistant coaches on Seaburg’s staff.

So those second-graders who watched the Trojans win it all in 2009 now play for some of their heroes from that team.

“Our goal is to win state,” Priester said. “Our sights have been set on that since the summer, and last year, honestly. Our coaches have been around teams and done it before. Just being able to do that is the goal. We can achieve that as long as we keep playing the way we are.”