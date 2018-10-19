High school football: Woodstock North beats Harvard, becomes playoff-eligible

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North’s offensive game plan was no huge secret during its 26-14 Week 9 Kishwaukee River Conference victory against Harvard on Friday night.

It was simply old-fashioned, smashmouth football.

Of the 319 total yards the Thunder (5-4, 3-3 KRC) racked up, 313 of them came on the ground via their triple-option rushing attack.

Running back Ed Flores had 15 carries for 101 yards, while quarterback Ryan Zinnen had eight carries for 97 yards and a pair of third-quarter rushing touchdowns.

But it was junior Elijah Pena (seven carries, 103 yards) who set the tone early. After missing several weeks because of a knee injury, Pena got the Thunder on the board first midway through the first quarter on an 8-yard TD run. He added a 20-yard TD on the ground in the second quarter, too.

"I gotta give all the credit to my O-line," Pena said. "I am just thankful to be back healthy, and thankful those guys did such a tremendous job blocking for everyone up front."

More importantly, the Thunder became playoff-eligible with the win. They entered Friday's game with 36 playoff points, which is the amount of combined wins by teams they've faced this season.

Woodstock North then picked up four more playoff points, to give it 40, thanks to wins Friday by Richmond-Burton, Marengo, Antioch and Burlington Central. That’s almost certainly enough to allow them to qualify for the postseason.

It would mark the third straight season the Thunder make the playoffs.

"We had some tough losses earlier in the year and some close games against some real good football teams," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "So we're battle tested. To see these guys overcome all that adversity, and to not give up, even when we were 1-3 at one point ... it says everything about their heart and their character as human beings."

Defensively, Woodstock North held Harvard (2-7, 1-5) to 3 yards or fewer on 25 of the Hornets' 38 rushing attempts. The Thunder also didn't allow a gain of more than 17 yards until about two minutes remained in the game.

The Hornets got a 4-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Jacob Stanley and a 25-yard TD pass from Stanley to Dawson Wallner in the game's final 2:09.

Harvard had only five seniors on its roster and progressed by winning two games a season after going winless.

"Being part of this team, part of this program ... it meant the world to me," Wallner said. "We battled through so much adversity. Those two wins were my first-ever varsity wins. I had one win as a sophomore, so it taught me so much about not giving up, and not quitting."

"Our five seniors have been solid from Day 1," Harvard coach Sean Saylor added. "They haven't missed five combined days of football in four years between the five of them. That speaks volumes."

STAR OF THE GAME

Elijah Pena

Woodstock North, jr., RB-LB

Pena eclipsed the century mark on the ground, and his pair of first-half rushing TDs gave the Thunder a lead they never relinquished, while also making them playoff-eligible.

QUICK STATS

Harvard 0 0 0 14 – 14

Woodstock North 6 6 14 0 – 26

First quarter

WN – Pena 8 run (kick failed), 6:33

Second quarter

WN – Pena 20 run (pass failed), 8:34

Third quarter

WN – Zinnen 3 run (Nolan kick), 5:17

WN – Zinnen 40 run (Nolan kick), 3:17

Fourth quarter

H – Stanley 4 run (Kelly kick), 2:09

H – Wallner 25 pass from Stanley (Kelly kick), 1:19