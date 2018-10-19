High school football: Marengo races to perfect KRC season against Woodstock

MARENGO – Finn Schirmer and Marengo are headed into the postseason on a big run.

Schirmer raced past his goal of a 1,000-yard season with 304 yards rushing and five touchdowns. And the junior and his Indians teammates, coaches and fans celebrated with a banner commemorating their undefeated romp through the Kishwaukee River Conference for the conference title after a 48-6 victory Friday night against Woodstock at Rod Poppe Fields.

"It's awesome. I'm really proud of this team," Schirmer said. "I feel we worked hard in the offseason, and we deserved it."

Marengo (7-2, 6-0) reversed its record from a year ago and takes a five-game winning streak into its third playoff appearance in four years. Schirmer had rushing touchdowns of 33, 42, 21 and 26 yards and scored on a 36-yard pass from quarterback Travis Knaak.

Knaak also had a 26-yard touchdown run as Marengo started a running clock with a 41-0 lead 3:23 into the third quarter. Niko San Miguel added a 25-yard touchdown run.

"No one predicted us to be here," said Marengo senior lineman Danny Schenk. "No one took us seriously at all.

"We came in and put the work in. Coach [Paul Forsythe] tells us every day it's about ourselves. We didn't talk about winning. We talked about going out and being our best selves."

Schenk, Sean Trainor, Blake Heinberg, Landon Oine and Jagger Ferden paved the way for 438 yards of total offense. Woodstock was limited to 132 total yards overall and only 32 on its first 32 plays, as Aaron Shepard had an interception and two pass breakups and Colton Lohff broke up three passes.

Sophomore Jonah Pace had two sacks and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Heinberg. Willie Arriola had a sack, Zac Brandt had two tackles for loss, and Oiden and Ferden had stops for losses.

"It's gratifying," Forsythe said. "I'm so excited for our kids and the whole community. The things we asked them to do and the amount of work they put in, the word to describe them is committed."

The commitment paid off for the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Schirmer. He increased his season rushing totals to 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"You can't stop him," Schenk said.

"I knew last year was a learning year," Schirmer said. "I felt really confident going into the season to be able to perform at the highest level. [The offensive line] really stepped up to the challenge."

Woodstock (2-7, 0-6) finished Mike Brasile's first season as head coach on a seven-game losing streak. Junior quarterback Michael Purkey (7 for 10, 36 yards) did not return after spraining his ankle while getting sacked midway through the second quarter.

Senior Carl Anderson Jr. moved to quarterback and went 6 for 15 for 94 yards. He hit senior David Shinherr (four catches, 75 yards) for 43 yards to end the third quarter, and the pair connected on a 20-yard touchdown with 8:05 to play.

"We have to continue to get stronger and come back next year ready to go," said Brasile, whose team lost three games by seven points or less. "We were decimated by injuries, but the kids fought. The future is bright, and we have a good nucleus of kids coming in who are going to work hard in the weight room and do the right things."

STAR OF THE GAME

Finn Schirmer

Marengo, Jr. RB-S

Schirmer rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries to surpass 1,000 yards for the season and caught a 36-yard touchdown pass as Marengo clinched an outright Kishwaukee River Conference championship.

QUICK STATS

Marengo 48, Woodstock 6

Woodstock 0 0 0 6 – 6

Marengo 14 20 14 0 – 48

First quarter

M – Schirmer 33 run (Shepard kick), 6:26

M – Schirmer 36 pass from Knaak (Shepard kick), 0:55

Second quarter

M – Knaak 26 run (kick failed), 6:40

M – Schirmer 42 run (Shepard kick), 3:00

M – Schirmer 21 run (Shepard kick), 0:40

Third quarter

M – Schirmer 26 run (Shepard kick), 8:37

M – San Miguel 25 run (Shepard kick), 4:36

Fourth quarter

W – Shinherr 20 pass from Anderson Jr. (kick failed), 8:05