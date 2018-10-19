High school football: Crystal Lake Central wins wild shootout vs. Jacobs

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central led Jacobs only once for their entire Fox Valley Conference football game.

But it was the most important time.

The Tigers scored with 1:06 remaining, then recovered an onside kick and drove deep into Jacobs’ territory.

Drew Jenkins’ 1-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds gave Central a dramatic 64-60 comeback victory Friday night at Owen Metcalf Field.

Quarterback Aidan Ellinger hit wide receiver Drew Jenkins for a touchdown with 1:06 remaining and the two-point conversion cut Jacobs’ lead to 60-57. Central kicker Kyle Hush onside kicked and T.J. Keene recovered the ball to give the Tigers one last shot.

Jenkins caught a 24-yard pass, running back Jake Coss carried for 19 yards and Ellinger ran for 10 to the 1 to set up the game-winner from Jenkins.

“It felt amazing to cross the goal line to give us the lead,” Jenkins said. “I just thanked all of the receivers and lineman for blocking so well to put us in that position.”

Central finished its season at 3-6, 3-5 in the FVC.

“We certainly had our ups and downs today, but we finished the way we wanted to, a great way to send out the seniors,” Ellinger said.

Jacobs (3-6, 3-5) led or was tied the entire game until Jenkins’ last score. Running backs Jacob Mobeck (199 yards, three touchdowns) and Nasir Canty (158, three) led the Golden Eagles’ offense.

“Mobeck played really well and our freshman Canty played well for us,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “Just, wow, an unbelievable game and their quarterback (Ellinger) did an outstanding job.”

In the first half, Jacobs used the passing game to build the lead. Eagles quarterback Cole Bhardwaj was 3-of-9 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 63-yard hook-and-lateral play that finished with Jake Michels taking it in for the touchdown.

Bhardwaj also connected with Nick Desmond on a 54-yard touchdown in the first half to help Jacobs take a 28-21 halftime lead. The Eagles built the lead to 42-21 in the second half before Central rallied back.

Ellinger settled in and relied on receivers Jenkins and Anthony Beck to claw back. Beck used his size and speed to score on catches of 38 and 18 yards in the second half.

For Central, Ellinger finished with 536 yards on 26-of-41 attempts with five passing touchdowns. Beck had 251 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Jenkins had 281 yards receiving with three receiving touchdowns.

“Words are really hard to describe right now, it is what you want to end the season as a senior,” Beck said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Drew Jenkins

Crystal Lake Central, jr., WR

Jenkins had 281 yards, three receiving TDs and the game-winning rushing TD. Jenkins scored the Tigers' last two TDs and converted a two-point conversion.

QUICK STATS

First quarter

J - Klein 6 pass from Bhardwaj (Castellano kick), 7:40

CLC - Ellinger 7run (Hush kick), 3:58

J - Michels 63 pass from Bhardwaj (Castellano kick), 3:12

J - Canty 45 run (Castellano kick), 1:40

Second quarter

CLC - Ellinger 5 run (kick failed), 9:19

J - Desmond 54 pass from Bhardwaj (Castellano kick) 7:22

CLC - Jenkins 15 pass from Ellinger (Beck from Ellinger), :56

Third quarter

J - Mobeck 35 run (Castellano kick), 8:24

J - Canty 2 run (Castellano kick), 6:29

CLC - Beck 38 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 4:52

CLC - Jenkins 59 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 1:38

Fourth quarter

J - Canty 38 run (kick failed), 10:35

CLC - Ellinger 1 run (Hush kick), 9:15

J - Mobeck 28 run (two-point attempt failed), 4:47

CLC - Beck 18 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 4:18

J - Mobeck 11 run (two-point attempt failed), 2:08

CLC - Jenkins 36 pass from Ellinger (Jenkins from Ellinger), 1:06

CLC - Jenkins 1 run (Hush kick) :20