High school football: Once 2-4, Woodstock North on verge of 3rd straight playoff berth

There were mixed emotions around the Woodstock North football program a couple weeks ago.

The Thunder had played close games against the Kishwaukee River Conference’s three top teams – Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg, then Marengo – but dropped all three. At 2-4, another loss meant North would miss the playoffs.

“Times were a little tough,” senior guard-linebacker Matt Stevens said. “The energy was low.”

Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder saw favorable qualities with his team, aside from the end results.

“We knew we were a pretty good football team,” Schroeder said. “If a couple plays go our way, we’re 5-1 rather than 2-4. But with that said, it was tough because it was three times now and we had to iron some things out. We felt we were good enough to win each week.”

Spirits are higher after wins over Lincoln and Woodstock, and the Thunder (4-4, 2-3 KRC) can earn a playoff berth by beating Harvard (2-6, 1-4) in their 7 p.m. game Friday at North. The Thunder will be trying to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season, which has not been done before at the 10-year-old school.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position,” Stevens said. “We executed the playcalling the coaches put out there, and we're just trying to win all the games we can to make the playoffs.”

With 36 playoff points, the Thunder should get in with a 5-4 record. North is guaranteed two more points and hopes for help from Antioch (8-0) against North Chicago (2-6) and Burlington Central (2-6) against Westmont (5-3). Westosha Central (Wisconsin), the Thunder’s other nonconference opponent, finished its season at 1-8.

North rolled at Lincoln, 41-6, in Week 7, then survived a scare from Woodstock, 40-37, last week. North trailed by 11 with 9:19 remaining in the game.

“We told each other we wouldn’t quit. We would not accept the loss,” quarterback Ryan Zinnen said. “That was the mindset of all of us.”

Stevens agreed.

“We pretty much got together and said, ‘We do not want to lose to Woodstock. We don’t want to lose a crosstown game in front of our fans. We definitely want to make the playoffs,’” Stevens said. “We kicked it into high gear.”

After Woodstock took a 37-26 lead with 9:19 remaining, the Thunder answered back with Zinnen hitting Carter Coalson for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Defensive back Colin Zinn’s interception and return to the Blue Streaks’ 18-yard line was crucial.

“All of a sudden, you have 3 1/2 minutes left on their 18 and things looked really good,” Schroeder said. “It was a great interception. I don’t know how many times anybody makes that play, it was a great job by (Zinn). It was a very proud moment for myself, our staff and Thunder football, because it was dark and there were opportunities to fold, and the kids didn’t.”

Zinnen knew North was going to finish the job after Zinn’s big play.

“We were like, ‘All right, we’re getting this one in and stopping them,’ ” Zinnen said. “We scored and everybody was pumped up. It was intense.”

Harvard ended its 21-game losing streak this season, and quarterback Jacob Stanley and running back Dylan Perkins have sparked the offense.

“Our defense has been a little inconsistent," Schroeder said. "Our offense is starting to come around a little bit. We have to play well because we have a lot at stake.”

That 2-4 record seems like a distant memory.

“It would be fantastic to all the people who were on teams that made the playoffs before us,” said Stevens about a possible third consecutive playoff berth. “It would mean a lot to them and all the fans who come out and watch us every Friday. It would mean so much to everyone.”