High school football: Jacobs OL Joey Price commits to Western Michigan

There is a trend developing among Fox Valley Conference football teams that has Cary-Grove and Jacobs each sending linemen to the same college program.

Last year, it was offensive linemen Brett Groves (C-G) and Jimmy Wormsley (Jacobs) who headed to NCAA Division I Southern Illinois, where they are roommates.

On Wednesday, Jacobs offensive tackle Joey Price announced on Twitter that he was committing to D-I Western Michigan, the school that C-G lineman Addison West committed to in June. According to the website 247sports.com, they are the only two offensive line commits this year for the Broncos.

Price (6-foot-8, 325 pounds) also had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia, Ball State, Duke, Northern Illinois and Virginia.

On his Twitter page, Price wrote: “I want to start off by saying thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me during this process. I also want to thank my parents, family members, friends, coaches and teammates who have guided me to get where I need to be and for making me the person I am today. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be attending the University of Western Michigan. #gobroncos.”

Price played his first year of football, at any level, last year as a junior. He suffered a right knee injury in this year’s second game that ended his high school career. Golden Eagles coach Bill Mitz felt another year of experience would have greatly benefitted Price.

“In the world of football, he still has a long ways to go, and it really hurt him being able to only play one game this year,” Mitz said. “So a lot of it is a projection-type thing with him. We talked immensely about everything. The injury, sometimes people get a little nervous, other people were still very committed to him, which Western Michigan and Northern Illinois were, and smart on their part. He’s extremely happy, and that’s the main thing. It’s a great fit for him.”

Price and West are familiar with each other through football and basketball, which was Price’s main sport until last year.

“When I took Joey to a visit at Northern Illinois, [West] was there,” Mitz said. “They banged on each other in basketball a little bit. It’s fantastic. [Price] is going to be playing with another great lineman from our league.”