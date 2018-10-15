High school sports roundup for Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018

Jason Dabrowski and Midas Bacidore each had a goal and an assist to help Crystal Lake South’s hockey club defeat Kings, 3-2, on Sunday at Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee.

Bryce Sturm also scored for South. Michael Helm had an assist, and goalie Amanda Sincere made 37 saves for the Gators.

For Kings, Sam Breen and Austin Anzalone scored goals, and Michael Brooks had an assist. Goalie Joseph Schumacher made 38 saves.

Saturday's late result

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plainfield Central Tournament: At Plainfield, Marian Central went 2-3 in the tournament, defeating Oswego and McHenry and losing to Stevenson, Glenbard North and Aurora Christian.

Tournament leaders for the Hurricanes were Grace Graff with 75 assists; Lilli Leggett with 49 kills, nine aces and 51 digs; Issy Nick with 43 kills, five aces and 46 digs; and Taylor Kostan with five blocks.