November 30, 2023
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

High school sports roundup for Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake South logo

Crystal Lake South logo

Jason Dabrowski and Midas Bacidore each had a goal and an assist to help Crystal Lake South’s hockey club defeat Kings, 3-2, on Sunday at Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee.

Bryce Sturm also scored for South. Michael Helm had an assist, and goalie Amanda Sincere made 37 saves for the Gators.

For Kings, Sam Breen and Austin Anzalone scored goals, and Michael Brooks had an assist. Goalie Joseph Schumacher made 38 saves.

Saturday's late result

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plainfield Central Tournament: At Plainfield, Marian Central went 2-3 in the tournament, defeating Oswego and McHenry and losing to Stevenson, Glenbard North and Aurora Christian.

Tournament leaders for the Hurricanes were Grace Graff with 75 assists; Lilli Leggett with 49 kills, nine aces and 51 digs; Issy Nick with 43 kills, five aces and 46 digs; and Taylor Kostan with five blocks.

Crystal Lake South PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsMarian Central PrepsOswego PrepsMcHenry PrepsGlenbard North PrepsAurora Christian Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois