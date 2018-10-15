High school football notes: ‘Trench mob’ leads Marengo defense; McHenry aims for 2-0 finish

Marengo’s defense recorded five sacks in its 35-14 win over Burlington Central on Friday to clinch a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title.

Indians linebacker Blake Heinberg enjoys watching the Indians’ defensive front go to work ahead of him.

“They’re animals,” Heinberg said. “They go make plays. ‘Trench mob,’ we call them. They make plays. They just go in and create havoc for us linebackers and safeties to go make plays. They start everything.”

It’s one reason why Marengo (6-2, 5-0 KRC) will either win the KRC championship outright or share it. A win this week against Woodstock (2-6, 0-5) would make the Indians sole champions. The Indians last won a conference title in 2015, when they won the Big Northern East on their way to a 12-1 season and a loss to Chicago Phillips in the Class 4A playoff semifinals.

“It’s amazing,” Heinberg said. “We never expected this, but it’s amazing. It shows that our hard work paid off. All that work in the offseason, everything we put in, it’s paying off. And it’s a great feeling.”

Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said he challenged his team after a 2-7 finish last year.

“It’s huge,” Forsythe said of this year’s KRC run. “To win it outright, which is the opportunity – we’re putting ourselves in a great position here.”

Warriors finally get one: The joy of McHenry finally getting into the victory column Friday night was tempered slightly by the results of the first seven weeks of Braden Crowley’s senior season.

“It’s a little frustrating that it happened so late,” Crowley said after the Warriors’ 45-21 win over Crystal Lake Central at McHenry’s McCracken Field. “But it’s a great way to leave this field and leave our mark.”

The Warriors surpassed their previous high of 22 points in the season opener with 4:12 to play in the first half. They also allowed their fewest points of the season, although Central scored 14 points in the final 6:11.

“It gets me there that we could have done a lot better in some of our other games,” McHenry senior Luke Peacock said.

“All year we saw bits and pieces,” Crowley said. “Tonight, in every phase of the ball, we played well, and it was awesome to see.”

That included special teams, where Anthony Turnage Jr. made a 27-yard field goal and all six of his extra points, Kevin Sandoval punted four times for a 39-yard average, and Ryan Kneip blocked a punt.

“We finally played a complete game,” first-year McHenry coach Jon Niemic said. “Not only did we play a complete game, but we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers.”

McHenry didn’t have an easy schedule, as only one of its first seven opponents has a losing record and five are playoff eligible with five wins. The Warriors finish Friday at winless Hampshire with a chance to end the season on a two-game winning streak.

“It’s awesome for the seniors,” Niemic said. “One of the things we talked about all week was sending the seniors out with a bang.

“We had our best game, but we still have the ‘Go 1-0 this week’ mantra we’ve had all season.”

Talking playoffs: Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak knows what is at stake for his 5-3 team when it hosts 4-4 Dundee-Crown at 7 p.m. Friday. He feels as if the Red Raiders, after last week’s 22-20 loss at Naperville North, face a must-win situation to make the 256-team IHSA playoff field.

Huntley currently has 32 playoff points. If it loses, it would be guaranteed four more points from FVC games, then need wins from Naperville North (3-5) against Neuqua Valley (5-3) and from Cary-Grove (8-0) against Naperville Central (6-2).

Joliet Herald-News sports editor Steve Soucie, who crunches numbers regarding playoff projections, said over the weekend he thought the cutoff for 5-4 teams would be 37.

Which is why Zimolzak wants his team to take care of business and leave nothing to chance.

“It comes down to one more win,” Zimolzak said. “We need to get six wins against D-C at home on senior night. We’ve got to focus on the next game. Naperville North played tough. We played well at times, and at times we didn’t execute. We didn’t do the little things right. We’ll turn it around next week.”

Being 6-3 would assure the Raiders a spot in the Class 8A field and also a higher seed and potentially a better first-round matchup.

“We definitely need a win next week,” quarterback Chris Raffin said. “We need to bounce back because going 5-4 might not cut it this year. We really need to bounce back. A lot of the guys know that this is the playoffs on the line. Our senior year is on the line.”

D-C could replace Huntley in the 8A field with a victory. The Chargers have 34 playoff points and would hit 37 with three FVC wins, then could get help from Grayslake North (4-4), which hosts Grayslake Central (2-6), and from C-G against Naperville Central.

Only four times in the past 25 seasons has D-C reached four wins or better. The 1994 and 2013 teams made the playoffs and finished 6-4. The 1998 team finished 4-5.

“We’re happy about it. We’re right where we’d like to be,” D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said after Friday’s 21-13 victory over Hampshire. “We talked about being able to play meaningful football for nine weeks. We’re excited about that. This is quite a feat for our school and program. We know we’re playing a pretty good team (Huntley).”

Hurricanes’ new goal: Marian Central was eliminated from playoff contention by Marist, 42-6, in their East Suburban Catholic Conference game Friday. Now the Hurricanes will focus on ending the season on a high note.

Marian coach Mike Maloney pointed out that the ’Canes have not beaten their Week 9 opponent, St. Viator, on the road in recent seasons.

“Not many teams can say they won their last game,” Hurricanes wide receiver Bryce Radcliffe said. “We just want to end the season 1-0.”

Maloney, who will step down as coach after this week, especially wants his seniors to leave with a win.

“I want to do everything in my power to give these seniors one last victory because they deserve it,” Maloney said. “I don’t care what the scoreboard says every week. The hard work and dedication that these kids have put into the Marian Central program proves they are more than winners. We would love to give them one last victory on the field (this) week.”

• Marty Maciaszek, Alex Kantecki and Chris Casey contributed to this report.