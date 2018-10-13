Prep football: Plainfield South edges Plainfield North, improve to 7-1

PLAINFIELD – Although it’s only Week 8, Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game between Plainfield South and Plainfield North had a playoff atmosphere.

The Cougars were fighting for a seventh win, which would allow them to play for a share of the SPC title, and the Tigers looked to keep their postseason hopes alive. While North fought to the very end, South was able to hang on for a 17-14 road victory.

This is the first time that South (7-1, 7-1) has won seven games since 2010, and coach Bill Bicker’s team can earn a share of the SPC title when it hosts Oswego in its regular-season finale. The last time the Cougars earned a share of the SPC title was in 2010.

“I definitely thought that this is what a playoff game is going to be like,” Bicker said. “The style of football that we play isn’t the most popular, but it’s what we have to do to win. It’s prepped us for tight games all year. I’m just so proud of our kids. It was good to have Cody [Dieball] back since he’s a our leader. And our defensive staff did a great job at halftime adjusting to the hitches and speed option.”

South’s Cody Dieball (5-6, 81 passing, 27-78 rushing), who missed the past three games because of a fractured foot, returned and did most of his damage at quarterback. He engineered three scoring drives, including one where he tossed a 22-yard pass to Matt Fuller to make it 7-0 with 6:07 left in the first half.

“In the first half, our defense made some big stops, but we really couldn’t move it down the field that well,” Dieball said. “But in the second half, we pounded it down the field and came out with the win. Everybody doubted us in the beginning of the season. We’re not comfortable yet since we’re going to play for this conference title and give it everything that we’ve got.”

The Tigers (3-5, 3-5) tied it at 7 with 2:26 left in the second quarter on a 13-yard run by Marcellus Moore (nine receptions, 83 yards receiving). But South moved back in front for good with 6:27 left in the third quarter when they drove to North’s 1 before settling for a 22-yard field goal by Ben Ortiz.

Julien Donnahue (10 carries, 81 yards rushing) gave South a 17-7 lead with 10:50 left when he ran in from 13 yards, out and North pulled to with 17-14 with 7:19 to go on a 15-yard run by Eben Heine (13-21, 134 passing). But the Cougars kept the Tigers from threatening again.

“We’re lockdown on defense,” said South’s Connor Hall, who forced a fumble and recovered another. “We give it all we’ve got and never stop fighting. We really rally around our defense. We’re really excited to be able to compete for the conference title, and we’ll give it all that we’ve next week. We’ve been waiting our time to be good, and now we’ve got it.”

The loss snapped North’s streak of four straight playoff trips.

“Both teams really played hard and fought back through some adversity,” North coach Tim Kane said. “I’m really proud of our kids. We came in with some close losses under our belts, but seeing how they played tonight just shows what type of character these kids have. Credit to South since their kids played some good defense.”