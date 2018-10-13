High school football notes: Cary-Grove slows Prairie Ridge fullback Jackson Willis in victory

Prairie Ridge fullback Jackson Willis entered Friday’s matchup against Cary-Grove with 1,440 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on only 140 carries through seven games.

Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said his team was set on taking Jackson away, which the Trojans accomplished by holding Willis to 50 yards on 16 carries, his season-low. Willis had only one other game in which he did not reach 100 yards: the opener against Crystal Lake Central when he rushed for 88.

The Wolves were prepared, however, for C-G’s game plan. With the Trojans focused on shutting down Jackson inside, Prairie Ridge elected to attack on the edges with quarterback Connor Lydon using the option pitch with running back Ethan Kirchberg.

The pitch proved effective in helping the Wolves build a 14-0 lead in the first half as Kirchberg rushed eight times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

“That’s always been part of the option (offense),” Seaburg said. “The problem is Willis has run for 1,400 yards because no one has ever tackled him. … Once we tackled him, the third phase of the option is their slots, so that’s why they were getting the ball a little bit there.”

Seaburg said his defense did adjust “a little bit” to slow down Kirchberg, who finished with 72 yards on 11 carries.

The two powerhouse teams who run option offenses so well often figure out ways to slow each other down. C-G’s 21 points were its season-low total.

Looking ahead: Prairie Ridge now has two losses to its name and will need a win at Crystal Lake South in Week 9 to ensure itself a home game in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The two-time defending 6A state champions aren’t panicking. The Wolves’ two losses have come against Huntley, 35-28, in Week 3 and Cary-Grove, 21-14, on Friday. Prairie Ridge also pulled out a close win, 21-19, at Waubonsie Valley in Week 7.

Coach Chris Schremp said his team has been only a few plays away from being 8-0.

“I’m really proud of the kids' effort,” he said. “We’ve just missed a couple plays here or there. I think it’s going to come. We’re obviously getting better week after week.”

On the road again: Crystal Lake South offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) was up early Saturday for an official recruiting visit to Michigan. He and his parents (Mike and Amanda) had a flight to Ann Arbor for Saturday night's game between No. 12 Michigan and No. 15 Wisconsin.

Last weekend, they visited Ohio State. The other four teams on Keegan’s list of final schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Penn State.

Good matchup: The Week 9 matchup with Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton looked early in the season as if it might be for the Kishwaukee River Conference title, but Marengo had other plans. The Indians knocked off both teams in a three-week span and have clinched a share of the championship.

Still, Friday’s game with R-B, 7-1 and ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, hosting Johnsburg (6-2) will be a good playoff preparation for both teams.

“Johnsburg is a very important game, a rivalry game, I’m told, and it should be a lot of fun,” first-year Rockets coach Mike Noll said. “We have to get better this week. It’s the kind of week you want to be playing in Week 9 right before the playoffs.”

• Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.