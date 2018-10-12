High school football: Peacock leads McHenry past Crystal Lake Central for 1st win

McHENRY – Luke Peacock made sure to credit the same guys he challenged before his final home football game at McCracken Field.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior had career-highs of 223 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries as McHenry romped to its first victory of the season, 45-21, in the Fox Valley Conference matchup with Crystal Lake Central (2-6, 2-5) on Friday night.

"This is the best feeling ever," Peacock said after running for scores of 57, 16, 22 and 14 yards. "It's the best feeling I've had in high school football so far."

Especially since Peacock came into the game with 223 yards and three TDs for the season. McHenry (1-7, 1-6) finished with 386 yards of total offense behind seniors Austin Arns and Blake Weisenberger, juniors Jacob Lesus and Steven Melvin Jr., and sophomore Zach Babincsak.

Senior Derek James came in when Arns hurt his left ankle midway through the third quarter and helped the Warriors build a 45-7 lead with 10:44 to play.

Do-it-all senior Braden Crowley rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries with an 11-yard touchdown to finish the scoring. Crowley also threw for a touchdown when junior Anthony Angeles caught a short hitch pass, made a nice move on a Central defender and used a downfield block from senior Sean Richards to race 58 yards down the left sideline for a 24-0 lead 4:12 before halftime.

"They were great and there were so many holes," Crowley said of the line after he finished with 151 total yards. "It was awesome. The O-line and the receivers downfield, too. You love to see that."

Central junior Aidan Ellinger came into the game with an area-best 1,943 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. He had only 100 yards with eight minutes to play and was harassed much of the night by McHenry's front four of Johan Campos, Angelo Rios, Dekota Fallaw and Kevin Sandoval.

"Our defensive staff did an awesome job of stopping one of the most prolific passing games in the area," first-year McHenry coach Jon Niemic said. '[Ellinger] did a good job on film of showing escapability. We talked all week about keeping pressure on him and keeping him in the pocket."

McHenry had interceptions by Angeles, Sandoval on a screen pass and Victor Monzon. Crowley and Peacock were also instrumental with their coverage in the secondary.

"It was the best game we've played all season defensively," Peacock said.

"We just felt the energy tonight," Crowley said. "Senior night, our last game at McCracken. We took the momentum and ran with it."

Ellinger finished 17-for-38 passing for 274 yards with touchdowns of 6 and 71 yards to senior Anthony Beck (6 catches, 140 yards).

Central also lost two fumbles and committed three of its five turnovers in the opening 8:14.

"The last time we were here, I think we had three turnovers in the first quarter, too," said Central coach Jon McLaughlin. "They were uncharacteristic miscues, and I thought McHenry out-hit us and out-hustled us. It appeared like they had a bit more energy than we did coming out of the gate."

STAR OF THE GAME

Luke Peacock

McHenry, sr., RB-CB

Peacock rushed for career highs of 223 yards and four touchdowns, helped hold Crystal Lake Central's dangerous passing game to 100 yards in the first 40 minutes and returned kickoffs and punts in McHenry's first win of the season.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake Central 0 0 7 14 – 21

McHenry 17 7 14 7 – 45

First quarter

M – Peacock 57 run (Turnage Jr. kick), 8:01

M – Peacock 16 run (Turnage Jr. kick), 3:55

M – Turnage Jr. 27 field goal, 0:20

Second quarter

M – Angeles 58 pass from Crowley (Turnage Jr. kick), 4:12

Third quarter

M – Peacock 22 run (Turnage Jr. kick), 8:06

CLC – Beck 6 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 6:45

M – Peacock 14 run (Turnage Jr. kick), 1:39

Fourth quarter

M –Crowley 11 run (Turnage Jr. kick), 10:44

CLC – Coss 2 run (pass failed), 6:11

CLC – Beck 71 pass from Ellinger (Jenkins pass from Ellinger), 2:58