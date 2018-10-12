High school football: Marengo beats Burlington Central, assures at least share of KRC title

MARENGO – When the defense is sacking the quarterback five times, that’s usually a good sign.

The Marengo defensive front had little problem breaking through Burlington Central’s offensive line on Friday night in Marengo, recording five sacks and guiding the Indians to a 35-14 victory over the Rockets.

With the win, Marengo (6-2, 5-0 KRC) guarantees itself at least a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title. A win next week against Woodstock would give Marengo the title outright.

“We were 2-7 last year,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “Our kids, we challenged them in the offseason. They accepted the challenge. This is what it’s gotten them. It’s exciting to watch, it’s exciting to be a part of. I’m truly happy for the kids.”

The Indians sacked Burlington Central quarterback Jake Lenschow five times. Linebacker Blake Heinberg had one solo sack, and was in on another one.

“We knew that our defensive line was good and that we were going to come out and play,” Heinberg said. “We talked about getting to the quarterback, getting to him so that our secondary could have time to make plays. We focused on getting to the quarterback and making plays back there.”

Marengo’s Willy Arriola, Jonah Pace, Mason Feldt and Danny Schenk each had a hand in at least one sack.

“Our group up front is fast,” Forsythe said. “They did a nice job getting off blocks. They’ve done a nice job getting off blocks all year in some of the other conference games. I think that was the difference: We can get pressure [rushing only] four. Anytime you can get pressure with four, you’re going to have a chance.”

Meanwhile, the Indians offense rolled in the first half. Travis Knaak completed his first seven passes and finished the night 16 of 24 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Cole Davis caught both of Knaak’s touchdown passes. The two found a connection on slant routes early and often.

“We saw that on film, that they had two high safeties, we knew that was going to be there,” Davis said.

Davis caught nine passes for 81 yards and two scores. He caught touchdown passes of 10 and 12 yards.

“He came up big on some third-down conversions and got some big chunk-yard plays to set up a couple scores,” Forsythe said of Davis.

Running back Finn Schirmer rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 26 yards. Schirmer scored on two first half touchdowns runs of 5 yards each. The Indians led, 28-7, at halftime.

“Everything was really working,” Davis said. “We knew what we were trying to do and we executed.”

Marengo defensive back Aaron Shepard pulled in an interception on the first possession of the second half, which allowed Schirmer to take the handoff 35 yards for a touchdown on the next play.

Lenschow scored both the Rockets' touchdowns on QB keepers. Matt Ganziano rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries.

STAR OF THE GAME

Cole Davis

Marengo, so., WR

Davis caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in Marengo’s victory against Burlington Central on Friday. The Indians assured themselves at least a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title.

QUICK STATS

Marengo 35, Burlington Central 14

BC 7 0 0 7 – 14

Mgo 14 14 7 0 – 35

First quarter

Mgo – Schirmer 5 run (Shepard kick), 8:41.

Mgo – Davis 10 pass from Knaak (Shepard kick), 5:33.

BC – Lenschow 2 run (Solomon kick), 2:35.

Second quarter

Mgo – Schirmer 5 run (Shepard kick), 9:07.

Mgo – Davis 12 pass from Knaak (Shepard kick), 4:28.

Third quarter

Mgo – Schirmer 35 run (Shepard kick), 10:18.

Fourth quarter

BC – Lenschow 5 run (Solomon kick), 5:21.

AND ANOTHER THING ….

Friday night was Marengo coach Paul Forsythe’s birthday. The team sang him “Happy Birthday” after the victory and shared birthday cupcakes.