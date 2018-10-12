High school football: Johnsburg beats Harvard, secures playoff spot

HARVARD – For the first time as a member of the Kishwaukee River Conference, Johnsburg found itself trying to bounce back from a conference football loss.

The Skyhawks answered the call with a 33-21 win against Harvard on Friday at Dan Horne Field and secured a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.

Johnsburg’s offense was methodical in the first half, mixing the pass and the run, resulting in touchdowns on three of its five possessions.

After Justin Peake’s 5-yard touchdown run and Jacob McKinney’s 1-yard rush gave Johnsburg a 12-0 lead, the passing game stepped up as quarterback Alec Smith found a wide-open Gibson Groves with a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Smith ended the first half 11-of-15 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown.

“Alec was making some great throws; the line was giving him enough time to throw it, and it felt great to put it all together,” Groves said.

While the offense was humming along, the defense was downright dominant.

The Skyhawks limited Harvard to 21 total yards in the first half, forcing the Hornets to punt on their first five possessions and allowing no first downs.

“We had a rough game last week (a 16-14 loss to Marengo). We practiced hard; we cleaned some things up and came out tonight and did what we needed to do,” Johnsburg defensive lineman Eric Johnson said.

Skyhawks coach Sam Lesniak liked the way his team bounced back.

“I think our guys responded to the challenge in practice this week. We were more aggressive tonight, flying around making tackles, and that was really good to see,” Lesniak said.

In the second half, Johnsburg took the opening possession and churned out an 11-play drive that consumed 6:41 and was capped off with a McKinney 1-yard touchdown run.

The Skyhawks’ offense wasn’t done in the third quarter. On Johnsburg's next possession, facing a fourth-and-7, Smith hit Augie Lichtenstein for an 18-yard touchdown to finish the scoring.

Harvard’s offense rebounded in the second half to make things interesting in its homecoming game. The Hornets scored on runs of 35, 27 and 38 yards to cut into the deficit. Harvard quarterback Jacob Stanley finished 6-of-11 passing for 97 yards. Damon Mueller had 50 yards rushing and a touchdown on two carries.

“Our kids always play hard. We put it together in the second half. I wish we could have put it together in the first half; it certainly would have been a better ballgame,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said.

With the victory, Johnsburg assured its playoff spot. The Skyhawks finish the regular season at 7-1 Richmond-Burton.

“It feels good, but we have a lot of things to work on. We are far from done,” Smith said. “We will work hard at practice. We could have played better tonight, but we will work hard.”

“It feels really good, but we have a bigger goal in mind; we are not satisfied, so we are going to stay hungry and want more,” Groves said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Alec Smith

Johnsburg, Sr., QB

Smith completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

First quarter

J- Peake 5 run (PAT no good), 2:34

Second quarter

J- McKinney 1 run (PAT no good), 10:07

J- Groves 49 pass from Smith (Kegal kick), 4:41

Third quarter

J- McKinney 1 run (Kegal kick), 5:19

H- Mueller 35 run (Kelly kick), 3:49

J- Lichtenstein 18 pass from Smith (Kegal kick), :52

Fourth quarter

H- Wallner 27 run (Kelly kick), 4:21

H- Stanley 38 run (Kelly kick), 1:17