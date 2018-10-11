High school football: Prairie Ridge faces different Cary-Grove offense in rivalry game

Prairie Ridge’s defense will concern itself, first and foremost, with trying to stop Cary-Grove’s ground game through the triple-option.

That offense long ago became the trademark for both District 155 rival schools, one that has served each well as evidence by three state championship game appearances for both since the 2009 season.

C-G, this season, has tossed another problem at its opponents. Quarterback Ben McDonald has completed 77.6 percent of his passes (52 of 67) for 14 touchdowns with one interception.

The Trojans, tied for No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, meet No. 4 Prairie Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wolves will have C-G’s passing attack to consider along with its strong running game.

“They are throwing the ball a little bit more,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “That is something to be aware of, but when you look at their bare-bones offense, Cary gets off the ball really well with their O-line and pounds the ball right at you. We’re pretty sure they’re going to come out and try to establish their running game and mix in enough of the pass to keep us on our toes.”

C-G (7-0, 7-0 FVC) can clinch the FVC title with a victory over the two-time defending league champion Wolves (6-1, 5-1). The Trojans also won the title in 2015.

McDonald has attempted more passes than any Trojans quarterback over the past eight seasons except Jason Gregoire (108) in 2013. Gregoire attempted 9.8 throws a game, McDonald currently is at 9.6.

Running back Danny Daigle (25 receptions, five touchdowns) and wide receiver Quinn Priester (23, nine) are both in the area’s top 10, which is unheard of for C-G’s offense.

“It’s been interesting. It’s really been different as far as our plays we want to run and our thought process,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Having weapons like Quinn and Daigle on the perimeter, and combining that with Ben’s ability to pass and run is great. There are a lot of other guys in our offense that have made it pretty dynamic.”

In McDonald’s last three games, he is 22 of 24 with nine touchdowns.

“It’s incredible. I love every bit of it,” McDonald said. “Having everyone looking to me for answers, being responsible for a lot of stuff and being a leader. We’re all clicking right now. We all know what to do and how to do it. All that matters now is just execution.”

Seaburg and McDonald agree C-G is still a running team first, which makes the passing game even more dangerous. Where some Trojans teams threw when they had to, this one throws when it wants to.

“More than anything, it’s making defenses have to respect our receivers a little bit more,” Seaburg said. “In the past, defensive backs could get more focused in on the run game, kind of get involved. Sometimes teams could get 10 or 11 guys inside on the run. It’s forced teams to really respect our ability to stretch the defense a little bit.”

Prairie Ridge won both meetings between the two state powerhouses last season. The second was a classic showdown in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans raced 66 yards to score with 7 seconds remaining for a 17-13 win. The Wolves went on to win their second of back-to-back state titles.

“It makes for a real great rivalry,” Seaburg said. “There’s certain rivalries where one side tends to kind of dominate and the other side kind of wants to win. In this case, both teams have shown the ability to beat each other and that’s added to the rivalry.”

Schremp said the rivalry always provides a measuring stick.

“Whether you win or lose, you really find out what you need to work on, and you get better from there,” Schremp said. “That’s going to be the case again.”