Football Notebook: Reilly Waldoch, Geneva grab first win

Geneva can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

The Vikings finally grabbed their first win of the season, a spirited 17-14 triumph over Wheaton North that spanned two days after inclement weather forced the Oct. 5 game to be suspended during the third quarter.

“I thought our coaches did a [great] job handling the adversity,” Geneva running back Reilly Waldoch said. “I like to think we do better with more chaos, so the storms and postponement was welcomed almost.”

The Vikings had to restart the game the next morning with a 10-7 lead. Wheaton North went ahead on an Antowon Tolbert rushing touchdown with under eight minutes remaining.

Waldoch and the Vikings wouldn’t be denied. Waldoch’s 44-yard rushing touchdown was the difference.

“Most of my runs were going to the right side, and my run to win it was mainly due to Frank Martin and Daniel Majewski creating a huge hole for me,” Waldoch said. “Owen Pawelko also had a huge block down field for me, too. I just had to follow my guys.”

The Vikings’ defense certainly did its part.

“Mike Ignoffo, a sophomore, stepped up big on a fourth down when he hadn’t played defense all year with a big pass defense,” Waldoch said. “Frank Martin and Tyler Garibay forced a fumble on fourth and short.”

The work isn’t done, however.

“Coach Rob Wicinski just told us he was proud of us, but we aren’t done with our run yet,” Waldoch said. “We’ve got two more games to go out and compete and represent our school and town.”

Dylan Barrett commits to Wisconsin

St. Charles East’s Dylan Barrett, a three-star recruit, got his wish to stay in the Midwest.

The junior, an offensive lineman, verbally committed to Wisconsin last weekend on an unofficial visit and has closed his recruitment.

“I’m completely loyal,” Barrett said. “I’m going to Wisconsin. Nothing will change my mind. Anybody can come calling, and I’m going to Wisconsin. I want to be a Badger.”

Barrett has been on a high-profile recruiting trail for several months, with multiple Big Ten and Southeastern Conference offers. The list includes Missouri and Northwestern. Barrett juggled at least 13 offers.

Barrett joins a stacked 2020 Wisconsin offensive line class that includes four-star tackles Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson, according to 247 Sports. The Badgers’ 2020 class ranks 17th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

“The reputation of the coaches up there is just amazing,” Barrett said. “I love the atmosphere on game day. ... It really felt like home every time I go up there.”

Former Downers Grove North quarterback turned Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards played a key role in the recruiting process.

“He’s been very successful,” Barrett said of Edwards. “He’s an awesome example to go off of. He’s answered a lot of questions for me.”

“I think Dylan made a great choice that fit him athletically and academically,” St. Charles East coach Bryce Farquhar said via text message. “Wisconsin has been very aggressive in letting him know how important he was in their recruiting class.”

Sam DeMarco plans to play

A key injury development for St. Charles North to pay attention to will be North Stars running back Sam DeMarco.

DeMarco, the starting tailback, took a helmet to the leg early in the first quarter and did not return last week in a win over Glenbard North.

Reached for comment, DeMarco said, “I should be good to go. I took a helmet in my leg. It’s feeling good, though.”