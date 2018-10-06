Plainfield North keeps hope alive vs. Joliet Central

JOLIET – Two teams arrived at Joliet Central Stadium on Friday night with two goals in mind: beat the oncoming weather and keep their goal of making the playoffs a possibility.

The weather was no problem for anyone. Plainfield North proved to be a big problem for Joliet Central, the Tigers scoring early, and often enough, to collect a 34-14 victory. The outcome stopped a two-game losing streak and advanced the Tigers to 3-4 with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

If Plainfield North wins out, the postseason is a possibility, pending its placing in the pesky playoff point system. That has running back Nate Simpson, who was fairly unstoppable, eager to get to next week’s game with Plainfield South.

“Hopefully we can win out and have a shot at the playoffs,” Simpson said.

Simpson ran for a pair of touchdowns on an 18-carry, 162-yard performance, his best effort of the season, scoring on 16- and 27-yard carriers. His first half showing of 120 yards, keyed by the offensive line of Jack Newman, Uchenna Udeogu, Zach Pitsenberger, Kenny Schinke and Anthony Elkarch, allowed the Tigers to control the clock and the tempo.

“They did a [heck] of a job tonight,” Simpson said. “I couldn’t run that good if they weren’t pushing guys around like they were.”

Simpson’s touchdown runs gave North a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and the Tigers expanded it to 27-0 in the third. Along the way, the Steelmen came up with a goal-line stand to deny a fifth touchdown and were themselves denied by a North goal-line stand.

The Steelmen attack was kept on its heels most of the game by the Tigers’ relentless defensive effort. Central ended up with 193 yards, but only 34 were achieved on the ground, and 139 of the 159 passing yards came in the final quarter.

The Tigers’ defense sacked Central quarterback Jared King a half-dozen times, and Connor Bridges was in on at least two of sacks. He explained that the defensive game plan was utterly simple.

“Our job is to go out and hit the quarterback, make sure he feels pressure all the time,” Bridges said. “It feels great to get another win.”

Joliet Central coach Brett Boyter would have liked to have had that feeling. Instead, his team is 2-5, with five losses in the past six games, and is out of the playoffs. His job is to motivate it for the final two weeks, with games at powerful Oswego and home against Joliet West to finish the season.

“Our guys were down, and we were in the game,” Boyter said of the halftime mood. “The expectations are different – they expect to be winning, to be competing all game. We made it difficult [for Plainfield North] in the second half.”

King finished 16 of 28, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Ke’Andre Wiley in the final minute.