High school football roundup: Woodstock North keeps playoff hopes alive; Huntley beats Hampshire

Woodstock North used a 26-point second quarter to pull ahead in a 41-6 nonconference victory on Friday night at Lincoln.

North (3-4) keeps its playoff hopes alive. The Thunder need wins in the final two weeks against Woodstock and Harvard to have a shot at the postseason.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Thunder scored four touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Ryan Zinnen ran for a touchdown and threw one to receiver Austin Zieman. Ed Flores added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Defensively, linebacker Zachary Stopczynski intercepted a Lincoln pass and took it all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. It was one of three interceptions for the Thunder.

Lincoln scored its only touchdown in the third quarter. North answered with two more rushing touchdowns from Flores.

Flores ran for 112 yards on 16 carries, including three touchdowns. Zinnen added 90 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He also finished 4 of 10 passing for 29 yards and one score. North piled up 368 total yards on offense, while holding Lincoln to 145 yards.

Huntley 42, Hampshire 7: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders became playoff-eligible with a big first half of a game that was called in the third quarter because of lightning.

Huntley (5-2, 5-2) got three touchdown passes from Chris Raffin in the first half for its second consecutive victory. The win means the Raiders can stretch their consecutive playoff string to five years.

Hampshire fell to 0-7, 0-6.

Huntley finishes the season with games at Naperville North and at home against Dundee-Crown.

Milford 78, Alden-Hebron 34: At Milford, the eight-man football game between a pair of unbeaten, high-scoring teams lived up to its billing for one half.

Alden-Hebron, however, could not keep up with Milford’s pace in the second half and suffered its first loss of the season, 78-34, on Friday night in Milford.

The Giants (5-1) trailed at halftime, 34-28, after scoring on the final play of the half with quarterback Brad Judson’s third touchdown pass of the game. Judson hit Tomi Mor for a 22-yard score as time expired, then connected with him again for the 2-point conversion.

“We just ran out of gas,” A-H coach John Lalor said.

Judson hit Mor for 22 yards and T.J. Pauly for 49, both for touchdowns, in the first half. He also ran for a 35-yard touchdown.

Judson threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Aven Strobel for the Giants’ lone score of the second half.

The Bearcats improved to 5-0.

Harvard 6, Burlington Central 6 (susp.): At Burlington, the Hornets and the Rockets were tied, 6-6, with 3:33 remaining in the first quarter when the game was suspended due to lightning. The Kishwaukee River Conference matchup will resume at 5 p.m. Saturday.