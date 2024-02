Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for September. The sixth-grade students are Grace Follman, Caden O’Donnell, Grace Majerus and Javier Lopez. The seventh-grade students are Thea Boubin, Luther Swedberg, Olivia Kirby and Max Crutcher. The eighth-grade students are Rebecca Allen, Kiefer Tarnoki, Halle Schmit and Ethan Guevara. (Photo provided)