High school girls volleyball: Crystal Lake Central sweeps Cary-Grove again

Crystal Lake Central’s Camryn Hausler goes against Cary-Grove’s defense Thursday in Crystal Lake. Hausler ended the night with five kills and 12 assists in the Tigers' victory. (Ken Koontz)

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central swept Cary-Grove the first two times the Fox Valley Conference rivals played each other in September, and Tigers girls volleyball coach Lisa Brunstrum reminded her players before Thursday’s match to expect something different.

“They’re a team that always improves,” Brunstrum said of C-G. “We were ready for them to come out as a stronger, more complete team. It’s kind of a brand new match … and we had to be ready for anything.”

The rivals played close for much of the first set, but the Tigers again were able to pull away for a 25-17, 25-16 Fox Valley Conference sweep at Central Fieldhouse, moving to 21-3 overall and 10-2 in the FVC.

C-G (10-15, 5-7) and Central were tied at 14 in the first set on C-G junior Evynn Layshock’s sixth kill. Out of a timeout, the Tigers scored 11 of the last 14 points. Maddy McCormick served the last five points in the set.

“We told ourselves to have fun, go out there and focus on fixing the little things,” said junior Camryn Hausler, who had five kills, 13 assists and nine digs. "We knew (C-G) was going to hit the line, and come after us very strongly. They go on a lot of serving runs. We knew we had to stop them.”

Trojans coach Patty Langanis said her team has had trouble finishing sets all season.

“We were definitely fighting better to stay in the match with them,” Langanis said. “We were able to do some things offensively. But when it gets to that crunch time to finish, Central knows how to close. I think we're still struggling to finish."

Blake had eight kills and eight digs, Madeline Timmerman had six kills, three blocks and two aces, McCormick had nine digs, three kills and an ace, and McKenna Timmerman had four kills. Grace Levin had 12 assists and two aces for the Tigers, Paige Hulata added three kills, and Karina Simatos had eight digs.

Layshock paced the Trojans with eight kills, Jenna Splitt had 12 assists and three kills, Kate Selsky had eight digs, and Alexis German had two blocks.

McKenna Timmerman, a freshman, had played in 14 sets entering Thursday’s match. She is now playing a bigger role for Central with Olivia Anderson out with a broken finger. Hulata was moved to middle blocker.

“I think that changes the dynamic of our team a lot,” Brunstrum said. “[McKenna Timmerman] is really going from an eighth-grade game to a varsity match. That’s kind of a big jump. I told her, that was the most relaxed I’d seen her play. I was very happy with how she came out. She was aggressive and wasn’t afraid."

With the chance of repeating as FVC champions unlikely (Prairie Ridge is 13-0 in the FVC with three matches left), Central is focusing on one match at a time as the postseason nears.

"We just have to forget it and move on," Madeline Timmerman said. "We take every game and match as a new challenge. Everyone is growing and getting stronger. We're hoping to do that, too."

STAR OF THE MATCH

Madeline Timmerman

Crystal Lake Central, so., MB

The 6-foot-2 sophomore had six kills, three blocks and two aces in a win over Cary-Grove.

THE NUMBER

6: Tigers players with three or more kills in Thursday's Fox Valley Conference victory

AND ANOTHER THING …

Crystal Lake Central will be the No. 2 seed at the Class 4A Grayslake Sectional. Cary-Grove is No. 11.