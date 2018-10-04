High school football: Marengo closes in on 3rd playoff berth in 4 years

Paul Forsythe appreciated the effort put forth by Marengo’s football players in his first full offseason as their coach.

The Indians did what they were urged, striving every day to meet the team mantra of “beating our best self,” as Forsythe put it, a reference to bettering one’s performance from the day before.

Still, there were question marks after the 2-7 season a year ago heading into preseason practices in August.

“I knew we were going to be better,” Forsythe said. “We have a core group of seniors that you can’t underestimate how hard our kids worked in the offseason. They showed up and worked their butts off. We got to our scrimmage game, [and] we saw how our kids had improved. They were faster and moved a lot better. We knew we had made the changes physically.”

The improvements Marengo’s coaching staff saw have translated onto the field. The Indians (4-2, 3-0 Kishwaukee River Conference) are in prime position to reach the playoffs and have a shot at the KRC title as they face Johnsburg (5-1, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnsburg Athletic Field.

The Skyhawks are two-time defending KRC champions and have not lost a league game in 21/2 seasons. Marengo hopes to end that streak and take a step toward its third playoff berth in four years.

“We’re very excited about the rest of the season,” Indians quarterback Travis Knaak said. “We’re really confident in what we’re doing so far. We did everything (in the offseason) to make sure we were prepared. We’re really close, and that’s a big part of how we’re doing really well.”

Linebacker Blake Heinberg, who had a key forced fumble and recovery late in last week’s 29-22 win over Woodstock North, feels the Indians are well-prepared for every game.

“It’s how we prepare for our games,” he said. “Mentally how we practice and everything. We’re really focused on who we’re playing and who we’re going to see and having good practices. We know if we can play at our best, we can beat anyone.”

Marengo defeated Richmond-Burton, 14-13, in Week 5, then rallied from behind last week to beat the Thunder without running back Finn Schirmer, who suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Forsythe hoped to have Schirmer, who has 651 yards rushing, back Friday.

Knaak, who started last season, scored three rushing touchdowns and ran for 120 yards, while throwing for 193. Forsythe considers Knaak’s experience running the offense vital to the team’s success.

“Anytime you have your quarterback returning after starting, that is huge,” Forsythe said. “That’s not the sole difference, but it’s a major difference. He didn’t get much help in the first half. He was putting the ball right where it was supposed to be, and we weren’t making any plays.”

Knaak and sophomore Cole Davis have been one of the area’s most dangerous combos. Davis has 27 catches and seven touchdowns.

With the comeback victory, the Indians need one more win to become playoff-eligible, and can shoot higher than that.

“We have a lot of talent everywhere,” Heinberg said. “We know we can play. We all just help each other out and make sure we know what we’re doing. We’re pushing each other in practice so we can be our best selves.”