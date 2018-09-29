High school football notes: Mike Kaufman, Dalton Wood give Richmond-Burton 1-2 backfield punch

Richmond-Burton’s Mike Kaufman came into the season as the leading returning rusher in McHenry County and again has been one of the most productive backs around.

Kaufman has 91 carries for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns after R-B’s 45-7 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Burlington Central on Friday.

This season, Kaufman has gotten more help in the backfield, as junior Dalton Wood has rushed for 322 yards and provides another threat for the Rockets.

Wood (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) is smaller than Kaufman (6-1, 190), and each complements the other well.

“Dalton is really good at finding the cuts that a defense gives you, and Mike just hits the track with a lot of speed,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. “I thought Mike really got us off to a good start [Friday]. They’re a really good 1-2.”

Kaufman has earned the majority of the carries (22 carries to Wood’s 13 on Friday), but Wood finds himself on the field on plenty of Rockets snaps. Wood, a junior, enjoys watching Kaufman run and tries to learn as much as he can from the senior.

“It’s just crazy, the stuff that he does,” Wood said. “The kind of runs that he has, I hope I can be like that.”

Kaufman broke free twice for runs of more than 45 yards.

QB change: Sophomore Jacob Huber earned his second start at quarterback for R-B on Friday. Seniors Luke Uhwat and Connor Lima also have played QB this season.

Huber was 2-of-7 passing Friday for 14 yards. Noll said Huber is “growing a little bit” with each week he has spent practicing with the varsity team.

“He’s a sophomore, and I thought he had a really good week of practice,” Noll said. “He’ll continue to get better.”

Tough defense: R-B’s point output Friday (45) is more than its defense has yielded through six games (43).

Strong comeback: Marengo rallied from behind to beat Woodstock North, 29-22, in their KRC game Friday and had to do so without running back Finn Schirmer, who was third on the area rushing list heading into Week 6.

Schirmer suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and could not return. He had ice on the joint on the sideline. Quarterback Travis Knaak had a big game, running for 120 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for 193 yards and one score.

Indians coach Paul Forsythe has a policy of not talking about injuries.

The victory put Marengo at 4-2 and a step closer to making the Class 5A playoff field.

Crowley trifecta: McHenry senior Braden Crowley accomplished a rare feat in Friday’s 63-21 loss to Cary-Grove when he ran for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Crowley ran for a 35-yard score in the first half. He also caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Crowley took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 4 of 5 passes with a touchdown pass to Luke Peacock.

• Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.