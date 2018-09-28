Prep football: Plainfield North stymied by Oswego East at home

PLAINFIELD – Jordan Williams gets the ball, he wants to make things happen.

No matter how.

Williams, an Oswego East senior, is one of several two-way players on his team. With the Wolves’ depth, though, he starts at cornerback and gets spot duty at running back while remaining fresh.

“Just got to take advantage of my opportunities,” Williams said.

He sure did Friday.

Williams scored on a 25-yard touchdown run and intercepted two passes – returning one for another score – in Oswego East’s 27-0 win over host Plainfield North in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

Oswego East (6-0, 6-0 SPC) is 6-0 for the first time in program history and doing so largely on the strength of its impressive defense.

The Wolves’ shutout Friday was their fifth. Oswego East intercepted three passes, and Jason Koulback’s blocked punt led to another touchdown.

“Our defense loves getting after the ball – we’re all just ball hunters,” said Koulback, a junior safety. “It’s that killer instinct to get after the ball.”

The Wolves held Plainfield North (2-4, 2-4 SPC) to 85 yards of total offense, and three first downs. The Tigers were shut out at home for the first time since 2006.

“Their defense does a great job,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “They’re physical, they’re fast, they all know their jobs. They do some things that don’t make your life so easy some times.”

Williams had the assignment of checking Plainfield North speedster Marcellus Moore, who had four catches but for only 36 yards.

“Something we stressed over the summer, is pursuing to the ball, getting 11 [players] to the ball at all times,” Williams said. “It’s amazing to see our defense bond together and go to work.”

Williams played primarily defense Friday, but made his presence felt offensively.

On the first play of the second quarter took the handoff, made a sharp cut upfield, shed a tackler and beat the defense down the right sideline, leaping for the pylon.

“Every time I get the ball, I feel I can score,” Williams said.

Williams’ second score was easy pickings.

Plainfield North quarterback Greg Budig’s deep ball in the third quarter sailed high to Williams, who took it back 40 yards for a 21-0 lead.

“Just reading the receiver, what he gave me,” Williams said. “I saw the ball sail, played it right and sat right there.”

Williams is playing both sides of the ball off and on, as is Justin Clark, who ran in a 1-yard TD and caught a 3-yard score from Brett Fern.

Clark, a Northern Illinois recruit, has played primarily receiver, thanks to the play of Koulback at safety. In the second quarter Friday, Koulback blocked a punt after a low snap. It turned into Clark’s first score.

The Wolves’ defense, which has allowed six points all year, did the rest.

“They continue to make plays and they fly to the ball,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “We had some question marks with guys making position changes, no starters back on the defensive line but they’ve taken that challenge.”

Plainfield North has the challenge of needing to win out to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Nate Simpson ran for 38 yards on 22 carries for the Tigers, who had starting quarterback Eben Heine leave at halftime.