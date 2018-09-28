High school football: Kaufman runs for 4 touchdowns, Richmond-Burton beats Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Sometimes a fluke play can make all the difference.

Midway through the second quarter Friday night, a Burlington Central kickoff return man let the ball drop behind him, presumably thinking it would bounce into the end zone for a touchback. Instead, the ball died on the 3-yard line and Richmond-Burton’s Luke Uhwat was the first man there to recover it.

On the next play, R-B’s Mike Kaufman plunged forward for one of his four touchdowns in a 45-7 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Burlington Central.

Although it was only the second quarter, that turn of events felt like a knockout blow for R-B (4-1, 3-1 KRC), which had scored a touchdown seconds earlier.

“That was a good play there,” Kaufman said of Uhwat’s recovery. “It was awesome. It just shifts the momentum a lot, for sure. It was awesome to get that.”

Kaufman ran for four touchdowns and 218 yards on 22 carries. Running back Dalton Wood added 93 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

“The line was just pushing,” Wood said. “There were giant holes. Inside was wide open, outside was wide open. It helps when the line can just dominate the other team’s line.”

Kaufman opened the scoring with his longest run, a 67-yard touchdown, on R-B’s first possession. After R-B forced a Burlington Central turnover on downs at midfield, Kaufman broke free again for a 46-yard run and was downed at the 3. Wood burst through for a 3-yard score a play later to put R-B up two touchdowns.

“Our offensive line played better tonight,” R-B coach Mike Noll said. “That’s a big part of this. They struggled last week.”

R-B was coming off a 14-13 loss to Marengo a week ago. The R-B offense has struggled at times this season, but there were no such struggles against Burlington Central (1-5, 1-3). R-B amassed 366 rushing yards and 380 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the defense allowed 110 total yards.

Burlington Central had only a handful of first downs all night. Nick Termini rushed for 38 yards on eight carries. Layn Reynolds caught the only touchdown, a 15-yard pass from Jake Lenschow in the first quarter.

R-B’s defense swarmed Burlington Central constantly.

“They fly around the ball,” Burlington Central coach Brian Melvin said. “It matters to them. They want to get to the ball. There’s just a lack of urgency on this football team. It’s been a tough season."

“Everyone was getting to their spots where we needed,” said Kaufman, also a linebacker. “We practiced really well this whole week. I think that played a part in our defense.”

Noll was happy with the turnaround after a tough loss last week.

“Mike Kaufman had a great game,” Noll said. “Our defense played like they usually do: really well. We had kind of a long week because last week we were not happy at all with the way we played. I’m really proud of our kids for their response.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Mike Kaufman

Richmond-Burton, sr., RB/LB

Kaufman scored four rushing touchdowns and totaled 218 yards on 22 carries for R-B in a 45-7 win over Burlington Central. He and the R-B defense held Burlington Central to 110 total yards.

QUICK STATS

Richmond-Burton 45, Burlington Central 7

Richmond-Burton 14 17 7 7 – 45

Burlington Central 7 0 0 0 – 7

First quarter

R-B – Kaufman 67 run (Langlois kick), 7:06.

R-B – Wood 3 run (Langlois kick), 4:46.

BC – Reynolds 15 pass from Lenschow (Solomon kick), 1:54.

Second quarter

R-B – Legnaioli 30 FG, 8:14.

R-B – Kaufman 1 run (Legnaioli kick), 5:10.

R-B – Kaufman 3 run (Langlois kick), 5:06.

Third quarter

R-B – Wood 2 run (Langlois kick), 7:11.

Fourth quarter

R-B – Kaufman 30 run (Langlois kick), 6:42.